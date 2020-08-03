You are the owner of this article.
AuburnBank, street work on Auburn city agenda
AuburnBank, street work on Auburn city agenda

AuburnBank’s downtown redevelopment plan is on the Auburn City Council’s agenda Tuesday night.

The council will vote on a plan to spend $323,700 on streets and lighting improvements as part of bank’s ambitious plan to remake its headquarters at Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

A start date hasn’t been announced, but the project has been under consideration for several years. When it’s complete, the AuburnBank site will include apartments with street level housing, a parking garage and new offices.

The council will also take up a street resurfacing project. The council will vote on whether to spend up to $1.25 million on work to Cherry Street, Kent Drive, Annalue Drive and a handful of other city streets. D & J Enterprises submitted the lowest bid ($1.99 million), undercutting 2 other bidders by more than half.

The council will meet electronically again this month, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 exposure. The meeting can be streamed live at auburnalabama.org/agenda at 6:55 p.m. The website also provides a link for people to sign up to address their issues directly during the meeting.

