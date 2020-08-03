AuburnBank, street work on Auburn city agenda

AuburnBank’s downtown redevelopment plan is on the Auburn City Council’s agenda Tuesday night.

The council will vote on a plan to spend $323,700 on streets and lighting improvements as part of bank’s ambitious plan to remake its headquarters at Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

A start date hasn’t been announced, but the project has been under consideration for several years. When it’s complete, the AuburnBank site will include apartments with street level housing, a parking garage and new offices.

The council will also take up a street resurfacing project. The council will vote on whether to spend up to $1.25 million on work to Cherry Street, Kent Drive, Annalue Drive and a handful of other city streets. D & J Enterprises submitted the lowest bid ($1.99 million), undercutting 2 other bidders by more than half.

The council will meet electronically again this month, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 exposure. The meeting can be streamed live at auburnalabama.org/agenda at 6:55 p.m. The website also provides a link for people to sign up to address their issues directly during the meeting.

