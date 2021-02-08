Auburn's Rep. Joe Lovvorn proposes way to allow people to volunteer – and find – shelter during severe storms

Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn wants to create a system where people and organizations can volunteer their facilities as a safe haven during severe weather.
“There’s so many safe places that exist that people can get into, and people in the community are not necessarily aware of safe places that might be around them,” Lovvorn said in a phone interview.
Sponsored by Lovvorn, HB143 promotes the creation of a list of where Alabamians can seek shelter at during weather events.
If passed, the State Emergency Management Agency, in cooperation with the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, must coordinate to develop uniform guidelines for use in identifying and volunteering safer place facilities throughout the state before Dec. 31, 2021.
At a minimum, the guidelines shall provide local emergency management agencies with methods for notifying the community about safer places; provide an application process for those offering structure; define circumstances and conditions of appropriate use and length of facility availability; and other procedures
Rita Smith, director of Lee County Emergency Agency, says churches and other local organizations want to step up and lend help when needed.
"Any time we can get our faith-based organizations to offer their facilities as a safer location, that is a win for us and for the community," Smith said.
Those interested in becoming a safer location can contact Smith at 344-749-8161.
Referring to the 2018 Lee County tornadoes, Lovvorn said, “Nothing hit home more.”
“We have plenty of places to keep everyone safe,” Lovvorn said. “The distribution and awareness of where those places are is important so that we can offer any way we can to try to save them from injury and save people's lives during weather.”
Not only would the bill make Alabamians aware of the safe areas around them, Lovvorn says, but it creates a gap in liability so that people are more open to allow community members around them to seek shelter at their location.
The proposed bill states no compensation or financial support can be given to an individual or entity by a state or local governmental entity regarding a safer place facility.
The proposed bill was read for the first time on Feb. 2 and was referred to the Alabama House of Representatives committee on Ways and Means Education Committee, on which Lovvorn sits.
Storm shelter tax incentive
In tandem with HB143, Lovvorn proposes a tax incentive for eligible taxpayers who install a qualified storm shelter.
Sponsored by the Auburn representative, HB 227 incentivizes the construction and installation of a home storm shelter.
An individual can get up to $3,000 and attach credit toward their state taxes if passed, according to the bill’s text.
Lovvorn sponsored a similar bill that passed out of the Alabama House of Representatives on March 3, 2020, and was in the Senate when the Session was cut short in March by COVID-19. Minor modifications have been made for this year’s legislative session, but Lovvorn says the reasoning behind the bill remains the same: ensuring people invest in the safety of their family.
“I can’t think of a better way for us as a state to return some tax dollars back to investment into that safety,” Lovvorn said.
As with the safer place bill, the proposed storm shelter tax incentive bill was read for the first time on Feb. 2 and referred to the House of Representative Ways and Means Education Committee.