Auburn's Rep. Joe Lovvorn proposes way to allow people to volunteer – and find – shelter during severe storms

Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn wants to create a system where people and organizations can volunteer their facilities as a safe haven during severe weather.

“There’s so many safe places that exist that people can get into, and people in the community are not necessarily aware of safe places that might be around them,” Lovvorn said in a phone interview.

Sponsored by Lovvorn, HB143 promotes the creation of a list of where Alabamians can seek shelter at during weather events.

If passed, the State Emergency Management Agency, in cooperation with the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, must coordinate to develop uniform guidelines for use in identifying and volunteering safer place facilities throughout the state before Dec. 31, 2021.

At a minimum, the guidelines shall provide local emergency management agencies with methods for notifying the community about safer places; provide an application process for those offering structure; define circumstances and conditions of appropriate use and length of facility availability; and other procedures

Rita Smith, director of Lee County Emergency Agency, says churches and other local organizations want to step up and lend help when needed.