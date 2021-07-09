 Skip to main content
‘Back to normal’: Mayor Gary Fuller ends state of emergency in Opelika following governor’s order
'Back to normal': Mayor Gary Fuller ends state of emergency in Opelika following governor's order

After over a year, Opelika Mayor Gary ended the state of emergency in the city related to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

After over a year, Opelika Mayor Gary on Thursday ended the state of emergency in the city related to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency in Opelika began March 17, 2020, four days after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a public state of emergency on the state level. The ending of Opelika’s state of emergency came two days after the governor terminated her statewide order.

The amended state of emergency order in the city of Opelika points to the “safe,” “effective” and “readily available” vaccines against the virus as one of the main reasons for the termination of the original order.

The end of the public health emergency in Opelika correlates with the disappearance of restrictions and mandates related to COVID-19 given to all individuals and businesses in the city as well as the emergency powers given to the mayor and city council throughout the original order’s existence.

“I find that it is necessary for the city of Opelika to enhance its rapid and orderly restoration and recovery from the COVID-19 emergency by preempting and rescinding all remaining local emergency restrictions on individuals and businesses and in order to return day-to-day life back to normal,” the mayor said in the amendment to the executive order.

