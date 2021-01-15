Banner declaring "Love is love" and "Black lives matter" stolen from Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

In the days following the theft, the congregation did not plan to fundraise for the sign’s replacement. Community members saddened by its disappearance, however, did.

“We thought, why not? Let’s make this Auburn’s sign instead of just ours,” Rothbauer said. “We’ve heard from community members who aren’t even a part of our congregation who drive by the banner and it’s just so important to them because it reminds them that there is a faith community in Auburn that loves them just the way they are.”

The congregation plans to order an identical sign, which will be dedicated and erected after new security measures are put in place, he says.

Rothbauer added he is not surprised. ““It wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but yet it was still a shock. I think going so long with it staying up – some of us hoped deep down that we would never be the victim of something like this.”

Congregations across the country have experienced vandalism or defacing of signs like Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s “especially in the last four or five years when the political climate has been so polarized,” Rothbauer said.