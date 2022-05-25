Big election roundup: Here's how every race on the Lee County ballot turned out

Here's a look at who won what around Lee County, the region and the state. And just for kicks, we give you the Lee County results for state and multi-county races.

LOCAL RACES

Lee County Commission District 5: John Andrew Harris, who in the past served 24 straight years unopposed in the seat, ousted incumbent Richard LaGrand 855 votes to 812, or about 51% to 49%. This was a Democratic primary with no candidates on the Republican ballot.

Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial, Place 1: Jeff Tickal defeated Elijah Beaver with about 58% of the vote. He will replace Judge Jacob Walker on the Lee County Circuit Court. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Lee County Commission, District 4: Talk about a balanced race. And talk about a runoff. Robert Ham got 34.5% of the vote, Tony Langley got 33.3%, and Greg Boddie apparently just missed out with 32.2%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Lee County School Board District 2: Rusty Courson defeated incumbent Larry Boswell with about 58% of the vote.

MULTI-COUNTY RACES

State Senator District 27: Incumbent Tom Whatley and Jay Hovey are nearly dead-even across three counties with 50% of the vote, except Hovey has 50% plus four votes. Oh, and 65 provisional votes remain to be assessed by the board of registrars and then turned over to the Republican party, and all that should go down by next Tuesday. Those provisional ballots are from Lee County, where Hovey won by nearly 63%.

Alabama State House District 82: Incumbent Pebblin Warren won with about 55% of the total votes from Macon and Lee counties, but Lee voters favored her by nearly 60%. This was a Democratic primary with no candidates on the Republican ballot.

State Senator District 13: Incumbent Randy Price won with about 79% of the vote over five counties, beating fellow Opelika resident John Coker. In Lee County, he got about 81% of the vote. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State House District 38: Incumbent Debbie Wood won by 57% in two counties against Micah Messer. Lee County voters favored her by 54%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

U.S. House District 3: Mike Rogers cruised with more than 82% of the vote. Lee County voters favored him by just under 80%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State Board of Education District 2: Incumbent Tracie West won with 67% of the vote in 14 counties, and Lee County voters favored her by 73%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

STATE RACES

Governor (Republican): Kay Ivey won with about 54% of the vote, followed by Lynda Blanchard with 19% and Tim James with 16%. Dean Odle of Opelika got about 2% of the vote. Ivey did even better in Lee County, with about 59% of the vote, and so did Odle, with more than 3%.

Governor (Democrat): Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier appear headed to a runoff, the former getting 33.8% of the vote and the latter getting 32.5% but both with less than a majority. Flowers was the favorite in Lee County, garnering about 45% of the vote.

U.S. Senate (Republican): Katie Britt and Mo Brooks are headed to a runoff, despite Britt beating him by more than 100,000 votes. Britt got about 45% of the vote, short of the majority needed. Brooks got 29% and Mike Durant had about 23%. In Lee County, voters gave Britt a majority with 55%, followed by Brooks with 22% and Durant with about 18%.

U.S. Senate (Democrat): Will Boyd won with about 64% of the vote. He won in Lee County too, with about 62% of the vote.

Attorney General: Steve Marshall won with just under 90% of the vote. In Lee County, he got 84% of the vote. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Secretary of State: Jim Zeigler (43%) and Wes Allen (40%) are headed to a runoff. Ed Packard of Lee County got 8% of state voters but 17% at home. In Lee County, Zeigler and Allen got 38% and 35%, respectively. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5: Greg Cook had 55% of the vote against Debra Jones across the state and 56% of the vote in Lee County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State Auditor: Andrew Sorrell (40%) and Stan Cooke (33%) are headed to a runoff. Rusty Glover got 28% but got 39% of the vote in Lee County, with Sorrell and Cooke getting 32% and 29%, respectively. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Public Service Commission, Place 1: The votes are still being counted, though incumbent Jeremy Oden and Brent Woodall appear headed to a runoff, each with less than 35% of the vote. Each got about 32% of the vote in Lee County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Public Service Commission, Place 2: The votes are still being counted, though incumbent Chip Beeker (43%) and Robert McCollum (36%) appear headed for a runoff. Each got about 39% of the vote in Lee County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Statewide Amendment 1: This amendment, to authorize issuance and sale of bonds to provide funding for state parks, received a yes vote from about 77% of voters around the state and 82% of voters in Lee County.