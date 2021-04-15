Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Tim Vines named to Auburn University Board of Trustees

President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Tim Vines will replace Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s spot as an at-large member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.
The Alabama Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Vines as an at-large Auburn University Board of Trustees member to fulfill the unexpired term of Lloyd Austin, who resigned in January to become the nation’s Secretary of Defense.
Vines will complete the last three of Austin’s seven-year term, which expires on Feb. 8, 2024.
The LaFayette native began working at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama in 1994, where he rose through the management ranks before leading the company in 2018.
A former member of the Auburn baseball team, Vines graduated from the Harbert College of Business in 1988 with a degree in finance.
“In addition to his business and management credentials, the Trustee Selection Committee nominated Tim Vines for the position because of his dedication to Auburn University and its students,” board president pro tem Wayne Smith said in a Thursday press release.
The Trustee Selection Committee is comprised of Auburn Trustees Wayne Smith and James Pratt, two Auburn Alumni Association board of directors Regenia Sanders and Van Henley as well as Gov. Kay Ivey, an Auburn graduate.
An Auburn Alumni Association lifetime member, a member of the James E. Foy Loyalty Society and the 1856 Society, the Harbert College of Business graduate gives an annual scholarship to his college.
In 2019, Vines won the Distinguished Auburn Alumnus Award from the Birmingham Auburn Club.
When serving as the 2018 Auburn University summer commencement speaker, Vines encouraged graduates to “Serve well by serving others. In life or in your chosen profession, ask what you can do to help others. … Whatever you do, make sure you do it with excellence.”