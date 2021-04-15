Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Tim Vines named to Auburn University Board of Trustees

President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Tim Vines will replace Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s spot as an at-large member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

The Alabama Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Vines as an at-large Auburn University Board of Trustees member to fulfill the unexpired term of Lloyd Austin, who resigned in January to become the nation’s Secretary of Defense.

Vines will complete the last three of Austin’s seven-year term, which expires on Feb. 8, 2024.

The LaFayette native began working at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama in 1994, where he rose through the management ranks before leading the company in 2018.

A former member of the Auburn baseball team, Vines graduated from the Harbert College of Business in 1988 with a degree in finance.

“In addition to his business and management credentials, the Trustee Selection Committee nominated Tim Vines for the position because of his dedication to Auburn University and its students,” board president pro tem Wayne Smith said in a Thursday press release.