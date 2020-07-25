Brooks part of crowded Opelika Ward 1 field

Retired firefighter and local entrepreneur Melvin Brooks is running for Opelika’s Ward 1 City Council seat.

Brooks is Opelika-born and Opelika-raised. He graduated from Opelika High School and went on to 25 years of service at the city’s Fire Department. He credits his hometown for his integrity, strong faith and love of community.

The fourth child of the late Mr. and Mrs. John R. Brooks, he has an associate degree in applied science in early childhood development at Southern Union State Community College. Brooks also attended Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, where he received Alabama certification for firefighters. He went on to Chattahoochee Valley Community College and received an associate degree in fire science.

He is also an alumnus of Alabama State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education.

Brooks is the father of Johnathan Borden and Sergi Brooks and grandfather of Ina Hunter Borden. He is a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika. His hobbies include writing and composing music, jogging, reading, traveling and sports.

Brooks is running against Jamie Lowe, Elizabeth Burton, Alexis Meniefield and George “Billy” Allen to replace Patsy Jones in the Aug. 25 municipal election.

He describes himself as a “true advocate for education, mentorship, leadership and entrepreneurship, one who possesses the knowledge, dedication, devotion and determination to be an effective leader for Ward 1.”

