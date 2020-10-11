Buston is ready to hand over Auburn city reins

He spent much of the next decade-plus traveling between New York and Auburn for work. He said he liked Manhattan fine, but he didn’t want to live there.

“It got kind of tiring,” Buston said. “I mean, it’s fun at first, but after about seven or eight years it gets a little tiring.”

Then-Auburn City Manager Doug Watson reached out to him in 1996 with an offer.

“He said the city was looking to start an IT department, and he wanted someone with knowledge of computerization to come in and set up the department,” Buston said. “I told him that I really liked the private sector, but maybe it was that Peace Corps mentality where I thought I would do that … I told him, ‘I can do that in three years. I can come in, I can set up the department and I can make it sustainable.’

“That was 25 years ago,” Buston quipped.

Over time, he added the assistant city manager and chief information officer titles. He worked on streamlining city services, training up employees and improving customer service.