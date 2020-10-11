Buston is ready to hand over Auburn city reins

Jim Buston took a while to get to Auburn, but once he got here he never left.
The city manager announced his plan to retire earlier this month, capping 25 years of service to the citizens of Auburn.
“I'm beyond thankful that Jim was here to provide a steady hand of experience at a time when we had a new mayor, six new council members and three key retirements of long-serving department heads. I will miss his counsel,” Mayor Ron Anders stated in the press release announcing Buston’s plans. “The city of Auburn is better for his years of dedication to providing the best quality city services possible.”
Long and winding road
Buston, 69, took a circuitous route to Auburn. The native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, got his undergraduate degree from Oregon State University. He joined the Peace Corps out of college and spent six years in Honduras, including four years as a U.S. government advisor.
By 1980, he was ready to move on to something else. He came to Auburn University in 1980 for graduate school, to study animal nutrition.
“I thought I would get a job maybe with Purina or one of those companies that makes dog food or cat food,” Buston recalled.
He took a part-time job while working on his master’s degree, using his fluent Spanish to help train students to go to Panama and teach computing. That led him into software development and away from dog food.
He spent much of the next decade-plus traveling between New York and Auburn for work. He said he liked Manhattan fine, but he didn’t want to live there.
“It got kind of tiring,” Buston said. “I mean, it’s fun at first, but after about seven or eight years it gets a little tiring.”
Then-Auburn City Manager Doug Watson reached out to him in 1996 with an offer.
“He said the city was looking to start an IT department, and he wanted someone with knowledge of computerization to come in and set up the department,” Buston said. “I told him that I really liked the private sector, but maybe it was that Peace Corps mentality where I thought I would do that … I told him, ‘I can do that in three years. I can come in, I can set up the department and I can make it sustainable.’
Support Local Journalism
“That was 25 years ago,” Buston quipped.
Over time, he added the assistant city manager and chief information officer titles. He worked on streamlining city services, training up employees and improving customer service.
“Jim was over IT when I was with the city,” said former police chief and current city councilman Tommy Dawson. “He was very dedicated to the job. He was always nice and professional and he expected the same from his employees.”
That approach paid off for residents and city workers alike over the years, Dawson added.
“Jim was fair to everybody. That work ethic trickled down," he said. "He always demanded the best from employees, but they knew he cared about them."
City manager
Buston was thinking about retirement when then-City Manager Charlie Duggan beat him to the punch in 2017. He agreed to stay on as interim while the council looked for a permanent replacement – a search that ultimately went nowhere.
“At that time I said, ‘Yes, and I would stay, and when Ron (Anders) became the mayor, he then asked if I would stay at least through two years of his term,” he said.
During Buston’s tenure as city manager, Auburn attracted more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs. Seven new companies came to the city, and another 32 companies expanded their existing operations.
Buston reorganized city operations in 2018 by reorganizing city departments into business units based on the services they provide. He recently oversaw the compilation and approval of the city’s 2020-22 budget plan, while dealing with the many local headaches stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
He’s agreed to stay on through January while the council decides on how to replace him. He and Anders have spoken up for Assistant City Manager and Chief Operating Officer Megan McGowen Crouch to get the job.
That decision remains up in the air, but Buston’s decision is made. He's settled in Auburn and may do some traveling, but he's ready to hand the reins over to someone else.
“I’ve been with the city for 25 years in November. I'll be turning 70. So it's time that I hang it up,” Buston concluded.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.