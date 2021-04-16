CARES Act distribution reaches more than 6,000 Auburn residents so far, additional relief expected in May

A year after Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, 6,126 Auburn residents so far have found relief through grant money allocated to the city.
One of 15 entitlement communities across Alabama, the City’s Community Services Department helps families and nonprofits annually through the Community Development Block Grant program, and the CARES Act funding furthers that goal during a pandemic.
“People are struggling and have been trying to deal with negative impacts of the pandemic largely in isolation,” said Alfred Davis, community services director. “We are fortunate to have received additional funding to help provide some relief — to individuals and to some incredible nonprofits that we support.”
Overall, the City is slated to receive about $1.57 million in coronavirus relief funding distributed in three allocation rounds, with the first two waves already distributed. Davis said at the March 16 Auburn City Council meeting that the third round of funding, expected to total $750,000, should be released “hopefully” by May.
The first two rounds of grant money totaled $821,280, and a portion of the funds assisted pre-qualified families' utilities, mortgage or rent. Additionally, 549 Auburn residents received assistance for homelessness prevention efforts.
Local nonprofits benefiting from the grant include Food Bank of East Alabama, Joyland Child Development Center, Auburn Day Care Center, Auburn Senior Center and the Auburn Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County was built for a time such as this,” Auburn Unit president Richard Curry said in the press release. Typically seeing an average daily attendance of 200 children and teens, the Auburn Unit’s number climbed up to 600 with initiatives assisting children outside the club’s walls.
The Boys and Girls Club hired a sanitation worker for summer camp and afterschool programs as well as purchased sanitation stations for shared areas. The club also created “Go Kits,” that brought activities to the young people’s homes and used funding to create virtual youth programs. The Food Bank of East Alabama used its portion of the grant money to purchase food supplies, hire temporary employees and rent refrigerated storage space for perishable foods donated.
At one point in spring 2020, 29% of the food bank’s agencies were open to help out the community.
“We have had to think on our feet to figure out how to get food out into the community,” Henk said. “The City of Auburn has been providing very critical support during this chaotic time.”
For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/community-development.