CARES Act reaches more than 6,000 Auburn residents so far; additional relief expected in May

A year after Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, 6,126 Auburn residents so far have found relief through grant money allocated to the city.

One of 15 entitlement communities across Alabama, the City’s Community Services Department helps families and nonprofits annually through the Community Development Block Grant program, and the CARES Act funding furthers that goal during a pandemic.

“People are struggling and have been trying to deal with negative impacts of the pandemic largely in isolation,” said Alfred Davis, community services director. “We are fortunate to have received additional funding to help provide some relief — to individuals and to some incredible nonprofits that we support.”

Overall, the City is slated to receive about $1.57 million in coronavirus relief funding distributed in three allocation rounds, with the first two waves already distributed. Davis said at the March 16 Auburn City Council meeting that the third round of funding, expected to total $750,000, should be released “hopefully” by May.

The first two rounds of grant money totaled $821,280, and a portion of the funds assisted pre-qualified families' utilities, mortgage or rent. Additionally, 549 Auburn residents received assistance for homelessness prevention efforts.