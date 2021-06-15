Cities of Auburn and Opelika will each host a Juneteenth celebration this year – though one will be a day early

“It’s to highlight our history and heritage, and it’s not just for black people to come out and celebrate – it’s for everyone,” Holmes said. “It also helps our young people to understand their history. I work for the Boys & Girls Club, and I run into a lot of our youth who don’t have any idea about what Juneteenth really is.”

After the Opelika City Council approved street closures for the event in April, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller stressed the importance of freedom.

“It is an important holiday," he said of Juneteenth, "and it’s an important reminder for all of us about freedom and the things we cherish in this great country – things that each of us hold near and dear.

“I place a great deal of value on my freedom and all of our freedoms, so I look forward to participating in the Juneteenth celebration.”

Auburn

On May 15, a group of eight Auburn residents, including Hall and Fitch-Taylor, the Ward 1 Auburn City Councilperson, met to discuss how to best organize the event.