Citizens encouraged but not required to wear masks at City of Auburn facilities and events

Masks move from required to encouraged at City of Auburn facilities and City events, days after Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate expired.

The City of Auburn encourages citizens to continue taking precautions like wearing a mask or social distancing to prevent COVID-19, according to a Monday evening press release.

To learn more about the new state Safer Apart health order, click here.

Masks will continue to be required at Parks and Recreation and Auburn Public Library programs where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Elsewhere, the Frank Brown and Boykin Fitness Centers are still reservation-only, despite capacity increases. For those taking classes at Frank Brown or Boykin, some class sizes have increased, but contact either center for further information about a specific class.

For the remainder of the youth athletics spring sports season, hand-shaking, congregating before or after games, team snacks, shared water bottles and equipment are still a no-go. Quarantine regulations for youth athletics are still in effect.

