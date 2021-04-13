 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citizens encouraged but not required to wear masks at City of Auburn facilities and events
0 comments
top story

Citizens encouraged but not required to wear masks at City of Auburn facilities and events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seats will be socially-distanced at first in-person Auburn City Council meeting Tuesday (copy)

Social distancing signs separate visitors in the new Auburn City Council chamber  in the Public Safety Building at 141 N. Ross Street.

 Thomas Lester,

Masks move from required to encouraged at City of Auburn facilities and City events, days after Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate expired.  

The City of Auburn encourages citizens to continue taking precautions like wearing a mask or social distancing to prevent COVID-19, according to a Monday evening press release.

To learn more about the new state Safer Apart health order, click here.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Masks will continue to be required at Parks and Recreation and Auburn Public Library programs where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Elsewhere, the Frank Brown and Boykin Fitness Centers are still reservation-only, despite capacity increases. For those taking classes at Frank Brown or Boykin, some class sizes have increased, but contact either center for further information about a specific class.

The pandemic completely changed social etiquette when it comes to coughing, sneezing and having allergy season symptoms. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 

For the remainder of the youth athletics spring sports season, hand-shaking, congregating before or after games, team snacks, shared water bottles and equipment are still a no-go. Quarantine regulations for youth athletics are still in effect.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert