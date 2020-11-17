City council denies annexation, parking restrictions

The council also unanimously denied the approval to annexation request of approximately 93.96 acres north of 1100 Ensminger Rd. in Auburn.

“I believe that while this property may not be deemed optimal, by definition, it can still be beneficial to the city of Auburn,” Michael Monk said during the citizen’s communications on agenda items. “I believe it would be an asset to Auburn and not a liability.”

The city's Planning Commission had recommended unanimously to deny the request.

“The fact that we have unanimous denial recommendations from both the planning commission, and a lack of support from the (Auburn City) school board is significant,” Griswold said.

Council Pro Tem and Ward 3 councilperson Beth Witten agreed saying she believes the council would “set themselves up for failure” in annexing the property at this point in time.

“When I started on this council six years ago, one of the reasons I ran was to help to hold true to that optimal boundary because we are growing pretty quickly,” Witten said. “And so, for me, it’s pretty cut and dry that this is optimal boundary. We have not reevaluated the optimal boundaries and until we do such, I think we should hold to that.”