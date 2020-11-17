City council denies annexation, parking restrictions

The Auburn City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to deny an annexation request and parking changes along Sanders Street.
The council decided to not establish “No Parking” zones along the east and west sides of Sanders Street, citing a preference for citizens to resolve the parking issue internally.
“I’d hate to decide this week to put in a no parking lane, and two weeks later have complaints from the homeowners that can’t park in front of their house anymore and have to look at retracting that designation,” Ward 7 councilperson Jay Hovey said. “It sounds like the landowner is aware of the situation and is attempting to get it resolved.”
Ward 2 councilperson Kelley Griswold, Ward 8 councilperson Tommy Dawson and Mayor Ron Anders agreed with Hovey, saying the property owners should be a given an opportunity to resolve the situation.
“Let’s get the owners of these properties the chance to get this figured out, and if it’s still a problem, we can come back and revisit this,” Mayor Ron Anders said.
Andrew Parmer, the landowner, is currently renovating a house across the street, which has added to the influx of cars in the area.
Anders blocked unanimous consent of for a vote on the Sanders Street measure two weeks ago, saying the city would reach out to property owners to better explain the situation.
The council also unanimously denied the approval to annexation request of approximately 93.96 acres north of 1100 Ensminger Rd. in Auburn.
“I believe that while this property may not be deemed optimal, by definition, it can still be beneficial to the city of Auburn,” Michael Monk said during the citizen’s communications on agenda items. “I believe it would be an asset to Auburn and not a liability.”
The city's Planning Commission had recommended unanimously to deny the request.
“The fact that we have unanimous denial recommendations from both the planning commission, and a lack of support from the (Auburn City) school board is significant,” Griswold said.
Council Pro Tem and Ward 3 councilperson Beth Witten agreed saying she believes the council would “set themselves up for failure” in annexing the property at this point in time.
“When I started on this council six years ago, one of the reasons I ran was to help to hold true to that optimal boundary because we are growing pretty quickly,” Witten said. “And so, for me, it’s pretty cut and dry that this is optimal boundary. We have not reevaluated the optimal boundaries and until we do such, I think we should hold to that.”
Incumbent Lori Marine and Brian Neal were appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Their terms will begin Dec. 1, 2020, and end Nov. 30, 2024. Marine has served 1 partial term. Neal filled incumbent Nancy Bendinger’s seat, who has served two full terms.
The council approved resolutions for a conditional use approval request of a multi-unit development at 620 East Glenn Ave. and fixing the costs for demolition of a dilapidated structure at 610 Clark Ave.
Two alcohol licenses for Beyond the Wok at 339 S. College St., Suite E, and El Ranchero Restaurant at 114 Spirit Dr. were approved, as well as two easements regarding drainage and utility easements along Samford Trace Court and at 447 Airport Rd.
Abby Ronson, representing Auburn University Communications, encouraged students to take an antibody test and COVID-19 test before leaving for Thanksgiving break the upcoming week.
The mayor encouraged the council and citizens to contribute to the Beat Bama Food Drive which ends tomorrow. During the meeting, councilpersons such as Griswold and Witten displayed canned foods in their zoom backgrounds.
A Historic Preservation Commission vacancy was announced at Tuesday’s meeting. The appointment will be during the Dec. 15 council meeting.
Before the meeting adjourned, the council recognized the upcoming holiday, wishing one another a Happy Thanksgiving.
