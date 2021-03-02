City honors hero who saved family during Pinehurst Villas fire

A hero was honored by the mayor and city council at the council Tuesday night meeting after he helped save a mother and her two daughters during the fire that destroyed eight apartment units in the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex on Feb. 18.
Mayor Gary Fuller and Interim Fire Chief James Morgan presented Brandon Taylor, a 25-year-old lifelong Opelika resident, with rewards and honors for his bravery as the entire council chamber was filled with applause.
“We had some people trapped upstairs who couldn’t get out of the building, and Brandon lives behind the building and saw the glow and came out,” Morgan said. “At that apartment was a mother and her two children, an eighth grader and a 5-year-old. They had to go out the window out the second floor, and Brandon assisted them by catching one of the children, and when the mother came out, Brandon was able to break her fall.”
Morgan gave a medallion to Taylor on behalf of the whole fire department while the mayor presented him with a certificate of bravery on behalf of the City of Opelika.
“His quick reaction and selfless act saved the lives of a mother and her two children,” Fuller said. “Today we recognize him for his bravery and heroic action. Thank you, Brandon, for being a great neighbor and citizen of Opelika.”
Taylor said he did not think of himself as a hero while saving the family, but said he did what anyone would do and thought of his own 1-year-old daughter, Mahogany, when he jumped in to help that day.
“It was just a protective instinct, that’s all,” Taylor said. “I’d do that for anybody. You don’t have to be a hero to do that. ... If I was in that situation, I’d want someone to help me, too, and with me having a child, you wouldn’t want that to happen to your kids.”
Taylor said the whole experience of being recognized as a hero was weird to him, but said he was thankful for the awards given to him and planned on putting them into an album for his daughter.
Opelika Police and Fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:52 a.m. Feb. 18 in reference to a structure fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story complex. Damage to the roof, windows and flooring were visible from the street.
Frederick Maurice Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, was arrested that night and charged with one count of first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder and seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief in connection to the fires, Opelika police said.
Ashmore is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, police said.