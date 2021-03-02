City honors hero who saved family during Pinehurst Villas fire

A hero was honored by the mayor and city council at the council Tuesday night meeting after he helped save a mother and her two daughters during the fire that destroyed eight apartment units in the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex on Feb. 18.

Mayor Gary Fuller and Interim Fire Chief James Morgan presented Brandon Taylor, a 25-year-old lifelong Opelika resident, with rewards and honors for his bravery as the entire council chamber was filled with applause.

“We had some people trapped upstairs who couldn’t get out of the building, and Brandon lives behind the building and saw the glow and came out,” Morgan said. “At that apartment was a mother and her two children, an eighth grader and a 5-year-old. They had to go out the window out the second floor, and Brandon assisted them by catching one of the children, and when the mother came out, Brandon was able to break her fall.”

Morgan gave a medallion to Taylor on behalf of the whole fire department while the mayor presented him with a certificate of bravery on behalf of the City of Opelika.

“His quick reaction and selfless act saved the lives of a mother and her two children,” Fuller said. “Today we recognize him for his bravery and heroic action. Thank you, Brandon, for being a great neighbor and citizen of Opelika.”