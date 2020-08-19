City moves downtown grocery forward; extends student housing halt

The Auburn City Council was busy Tuesday night, tentatively approving a new grocery store downtown and extending the current moratorium on construction of new student housing.
Developer Multi Aubal GS is proposing a 28,000-square-foot Publix grocery store on the site of the former Burger King restaurant, as well as five smaller retail shops fronting Gay Street – a block south of Magnolia Avenue and block east of the Auburn University campus. The plan got conditional approval from the city's planning commission last week, and the same approval was passed unanimously by the council Tuesday night.
The grocery would face north, with up to 144 parking spaces; however, the site’s Urban Core planning designation does not require any parking. There would also be walkway access from College Avenue to accommodate foot traffic from the gay street Publixcampus.
The developer is now cleared to develop final plans for the site that will require final approvals from city officials. No timeline has been announced for construction.
The council also voted to extend the city’s current student housing moratorium out until the end of this year, if necessary. City Manager Jim Buston said the moratorium could end sooner if new development rules are approved before late December.
City planners are working out language for ordinances to curb the size and scope of future student housing developments, including:
>> Limiting developers to 170 beds in new buildings directly north of campus, down from the current maximum of 255 beds. New buildings on the south and east sides of downtown would be capped at 85 beds;
>> Prohibiting developers from putting small student apartment buildings in the neighborhoods north of downtown.
“I think we all want to get this settled debate it and move on…we’ve been talking about student housing for a while,” said Mayor Ron Anders.
Additional business
In other business, Ward 1 councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor announced that she will host a Back-to-School giveaway and senior luncheon Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Sam Harris Park, 850 Foster St. The giveaway will be a drive-through, with school supplies available to students and families who need them, the councilwoman said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.