City moves downtown grocery forward; extends student housing halt

The Auburn City Council was busy Tuesday night, tentatively approving a new grocery store downtown and extending the current moratorium on construction of new student housing.

Developer Multi Aubal GS is proposing a 28,000-square-foot Publix grocery store on the site of the former Burger King restaurant, as well as five smaller retail shops fronting Gay Street – a block south of Magnolia Avenue and block east of the Auburn University campus. The plan got conditional approval from the city's planning commission last week, and the same approval was passed unanimously by the council Tuesday night.

The grocery would face north, with up to 144 parking spaces; however, the site’s Urban Core planning designation does not require any parking. There would also be walkway access from College Avenue to accommodate foot traffic from the gay street Publixcampus.

The developer is now cleared to develop final plans for the site that will require final approvals from city officials. No timeline has been announced for construction.

The council also voted to extend the city’s current student housing moratorium out until the end of this year, if necessary. City Manager Jim Buston said the moratorium could end sooner if new development rules are approved before late December.