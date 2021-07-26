City of Auburn hires new planning director

The City of Auburn has a new planning director following the hire of Steve Foote last week, according to a press release from the city.

Foote has over 30 of experience in municipal planning and community development, having previously worked for the City of Spring Hill, Tenn., the City of Dunwoody, Ga., and the City of Gulf Shores, Ala., according to a release from the City of Auburn. Foote also previously served as president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“We’re excited about the insight, leadership and knowledge that Steve brings to our Planning Services Department,” Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said in a statement. “With decades of experience, we look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to plan for Auburn’s future.”

As the city’s new planning director, Foote will oversee the administration of the city’s land use plan, zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations. The new planning director will also help the city as it updates its land use plan and will help other members of city staff with strategic efforts, the statement from the city said.