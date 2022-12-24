City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280

The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.

While there aren’t many details available on the new project just yet, the facility is expected to be used as a regional training center. The facility will be made available for both Auburn public safety, as well as neighboring municipalities’ public safety programs.

“It’s going to be a great access to our men and women who protect us,” Auburn mayor Ron Anders said at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “We’re really looking forward to them receiving that training here and us being a hub for training for all of our neighbors around the East Alabama area.”

Auburn councilwoman Beth Witten is over Ward 3, the ward the new training center will be located in. Witten said she was looking forward to seeing the new center come into the city as well.

“I’m very excited about this being on the north end of town and I think it’s going to be a great asset as you come into our community,” Witten said. “I’m looking forward to the progress of it.”

No date has been announced on when construction will begin on the site.