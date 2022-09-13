City of Auburn one step closer to allowing murals in public places

The City of Auburn is one step closer to allowing murals on public buildings.

After a months-long process of officials trying to figure out the difference between a mural and a sign, the city planning commission has given its approval to move forward with allowing murals in the city.

The decision was made at the Sept. 8 planning commission meeting and will now go back to the Auburn City Council for the second time.

If the Auburn City Council gives its approval to the decision, residents could soon see more public art adorning the walls of local buildings.

The city council had decided in August to move forward on updating its policy on murals in the city. That meant redefining what was considered a sign and what was considered a mural.

Earlier this year, a study group comprised of planning commission members Janet Jager and Marcus Marshall and city council members Bob Parsons and Beth Witten determined the best way to proceed was to remove murals from the prohibited signs classification, and also to amend the definition of a mural. According to the plan, murals will now be considered works of art rather than signs.

Scott Cummings, executive director of Development Services for the City of Auburn, proposed the definition for murals in Auburn as “a graphic or work of art that is painted or drawn on an exterior wall and is a representation of a creative idea that is expressed in form and manner as to primarily provide aesthetic enjoyment for the viewer rather than convey a commercial message.”

Under this definition, murals could have text as long as there is no commercial message. If there is a commercial message then it would be considered a sign. Additionally, murals cannot be seen as obscene or as a public hazard.

The municipal mural debate began back in January, when a mural on the side of Bedzzz Express on Opelika Road caught the attention of the city.

The mural was meant to be a welcome for visitors to Auburn and includes portions of logos from Chicken Salad Chick and Momma Goldberg’s Deli, franchises founded on the Plains, but it doesn’t advertise Bedzzz Express or include elements relevant to the store. The logos of the franchises are only partially displayed. Austin Bond, the Bedzzz Express franchise owner, said their inclusion is meant as part of an aim to include things quintessentially Auburn.

Bond was told his mural violated city ordinance. At some point, the city asked him to cover up the work while it began studying options for changing the law.

“I did not realize this, but it technically is against Auburn ordinance, which is unusual,” Bond told the Opelika-Auburn News at the time. “I understand trying to control quality of work, but … I don’t think I should have to go and fight and try to argue that it’s art.”

The city’s request to cover up the mural was met with some opposition from the public. A petition put up at Change.org called “Keep the Bedzzz Express Auburn Mural” now has 658 signatures.

“We still get people coming in daily now asking us when they can take a picture with it,” Chris Ceman, regional manager for Bedzzz Express, previously told the Opelika-Auburn News. “We've had about 100% of people say keep the mural and about zero say anything negative about it at all.”

When asked about the city’s proposed change, Ceman said, “You don't really anticipate anything like this when you do anything. We just run a mattress company. We didn't really have any of the other stuff in mind.”