City of Auburn receives Leading the Way Award

The City of Auburn has been recognized for its service to the community.
Auburn is one of 16 cities and towns to receive the inaugural Leading the Way Award by ETC Institute, a national survey and research firm. The company's chief executive officer, Chris Tatham, presented the award at the Auburn City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
As a recipient, Auburn has ranked in the top 10 percent of all cities and counties surveyed in the U.S. in three areas: satisfaction with the overall quality of services, satisfaction with customer service provided by employees, and satisfaction with the value residents think they receive for local taxes and fees.
The first class was selected from communities that participated in the DirectionFinder survey between September of 2019 and August 2020. The award was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents.
“All the credit should go to the outstanding men and women that work for the City of Auburn. It's more than just a job to them, and they work their tails off each and every day,” Mayor Ron Anders said during Tuesday’s presentation of the award. “I have to say I’m not surprised because I get to witness this each and every day.”
Since 2004, the ETC Institute has conducted the Citizen Survey, which provides an assessment of resident satisfaction with city services. The City of Auburn has used these results as a tool for strategic planning and benchmarking over the years, according to a city press release.
ETC has administered the DirectionFinder Survey to nearly two million residents in all 50 states since 1999, per their website.
In addition, Auburn saw the highest satisfaction rating among more than 200 communities that participated in the survey between August 2019 and July 2020 in trash, garbage collection services.
Auburn also rated in the top 10 percent of all cities in several other areas, including:
• City as a good place to work
• City's use of social media
• Curbside recycling services
• Enforcement of trash and debris clean-up from private property
• Enforcement of traffic laws
• Feeling of safety in city's neighborhoods
• Speed of fire services response to emergencies
• Police services
• Quality of public schools
• Visibility of police in commercial and retail areas
• Wastewater/Sanitary sewer services
"As I've said over the years, the City of Auburn has some of the finest employees you'll find anywhere in the nation," City Manager Jim Buston said in the press release.
"This award and the excellent scores we receive each time we conduct the Citizen Survey are evidence that I'm not alone in recognizing this. Along with being a testament of the hard work and dedication our employees display every day, this award shows that we have amazing residents who love living here and help make Auburn the remarkable community that it is."
The City of Trussville, located outside of Birmingham, was awarded as well.
Find more information about the ETC Institute and the Leading the Way Award at etcinstitute.com/ltwa.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.