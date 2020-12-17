City of Auburn receives Leading the Way Award

The City of Auburn has been recognized for its service to the community.

Auburn is one of 16 cities and towns to receive the inaugural Leading the Way Award by ETC Institute, a national survey and research firm. The company's chief executive officer, Chris Tatham, presented the award at the Auburn City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

As a recipient, Auburn has ranked in the top 10 percent of all cities and counties surveyed in the U.S. in three areas: satisfaction with the overall quality of services, satisfaction with customer service provided by employees, and satisfaction with the value residents think they receive for local taxes and fees.

The first class was selected from communities that participated in the DirectionFinder survey between September of 2019 and August 2020. The award was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents.

“All the credit should go to the outstanding men and women that work for the City of Auburn. It's more than just a job to them, and they work their tails off each and every day,” Mayor Ron Anders said during Tuesday’s presentation of the award. “I have to say I’m not surprised because I get to witness this each and every day.”