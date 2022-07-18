City of Auburn's $8.6M soccer complex expansion to feature indoor facility, new fields and more

The City of Auburn has begun an $8.6 million expansion on the Soccer Complex on Wire Road. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.

The project will include the addition of a new 160-by-350-foot indoor soccer and multipurpose court, four new outside fields and a family pavilion with restrooms. The plan also includes pedestrian trails, increased parking, picnic shelters and family picnic sites, additional restrooms at the front of the complex and a new roundabout to better facilitate traffic flow at the complex entrance.

According to project manager Alvena Williams, the new indoor court will have multiple uses.

“They’ll have indoor futsal, basketball and volleyball, and it'll also serve as an event center for the public,” Williams said. “It’s just about the regular size of a basketball court. So, we're going to have two basketball courts inside the gym area that can be used as futsal or volleyball and basketball.”

According to Williams, the new outdoor fields will consist of three astro-turf regulatory soccer fields and one natural sod practice field.

Williams said the roundabout will also be a welcome feature.

“We've had quite a few complaints about the traffic trying to get into the complex,” Williams said. “So, hopefully that will make things a bit easier there with the traffic flow.”

Land work began on the project back in May. Earthmovers are already working at the back of the complex. The soccer fields will remain open to the public while the work is being completed.

“We're expecting that to continue as construction continues, even though right now they're doing work in the back of the project site,” Williams said. “It's not really affecting their fields up front. But once we move into the parking lot to do the building, people will still be able to use those fields for any soccer game that they have.”