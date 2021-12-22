City of Opelika sued over rental inspection ordinance; 'I'm not surprised,' Mayor Fuller says

Bolt chose not to comment at this time.

“We have some folks, unfortunately, living in housing that makes me want to cry,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “To think that a human being could live in something like that, I’m telling you I can’t stand it. Folks need a safe place to live.”

Fuller said he believes the ordinance is a step in the right direction to improve the housing situation in Opelika.

“If you look at our checklist of what we’re asking, we just want a smoke detector in every bedroom. If the home is heated with gas, we want a carbon monoxide alarm,” Fuller said. “We don’t want the floor falling in. We don’t want the roof leaking. We want the plumbing to work properly.

“We don’t think that’s asking too much. We think that most of our landlords are good landlords and most of them won’t have to do a thing.”

Fuller said the City of Opelika intends to enforce the ordinance in January.