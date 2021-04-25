CityFest brings thousands to Kiesel Park despite late date change

First-year vendor Nellie’s Southern Fried Pies sold out within three hours of its booth opening. Owner Angela Vollmer says she’s excited to be at CityFest and vendor friends encouraged her for years to come to CityFest, but other events always conflicted.

Mary Williams, a potter with the Dean Road Ceramics Studio inside the Dean Road Recreation Center sells her own pottery at CityFest and says its “fun” to see the children react to the amenities of the day.

"As a vendor, my first thought is the kids,” Williams said. “Everything in the front, if someone knocks it off and breaks it, it’s not make or break.”

Calling it a “great community event,” Pascha Adamo, author of the "CeCe and Roxy" books, says it’s important for her to be at CityFest as a child’s book author featuring an interracial couple “because it’s still underrepresented in the children’s market, and it’s really important for people even not in underrepresented or marginalized communities to have diverse libraries for their children.”

Bergman said that above all else, the Parks and Recreation team and the City are happy to have hosted the event.

“It gives the entire parks and recreation team and other city departments a great joy putting on CityFest,” Bergman said. “It affects all ages, to see them enjoy the music, the free giveaways, really warms all of our hearts. We are public servants, we serve the public. And this is a really fun way to serve the public.”

