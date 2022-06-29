Coin flip to break Hovey-Whatley tie to take place Wednesday, Whatley says

The State Senate District 27 election tie between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley will be decided by coin flip Wednesday in Birmingham at an undisclosed location, Whatley's consultant said. The time has not yet been released.

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, and that lead dwindled to a single vote after the provisional ballots were counted a week later.

On Saturday in Birmingham, the ALGOP’s Candidate Committee held a hearing for the race and, after accepting a provisional vote for Whatley, declared it a tie. That vote was cast by Patsy Kenney in Tallapoosa County.

In a statement from Whatley provided by his consultant Heather Wilson, Whatley said that neither he nor Hovey will be attending the coin flip, but will have representatives present along with other witnesses.

After the flip, both parties will agree to the following according to the statement:

Not run a write in campaign Not sue or appeal the ruling of the Alabama Republican Party Agree that the flip is final Agree that all votes cast to get to the tie were legal Agree to at the very least encourage their supporters to support the Republican ticket in its entirety in November of 2022 Agree that the Republican Party was correct in their meeting and ruling on 25 June.

“I appreciate the Republican Steering Committee and I respect their decisions as I stated through my attorneys on the 25th,” Whatley wrote. “I felt it extremely important to have Mrs. Kenney’s vote go through the process.”

Whatley stated that Kenney was disposed and cross examined by his attorney Joel Blankenship from Blankenship Law in Birmingham and Hovey’s attorney Bert Jordan from Wallace Jordan in Birmingham. Her deposition was played to the steering committee then Whatley’s team and Hovey’s team gave their arguments about the ballot.

Whatley wrote that this ballot “was the most scrutinized ballot in Alabama this year.”

“Ultimately, the ballot was delivered to the Steering Committee for them to open and decide. The decision to count it was correct,” he wrote. “Win or lose the coin toss, helping a constituent like Mrs. Kenney have her ballot counted was the correct thing to do and I am glad to have served her as her state senator.

I respect the decision and authority of the Steering Committee and do hereby agree to participate through my representative with the terms outlined above that in my opinion offer the best chance for Republican victory in the fall under the current circumstances and decisions,” he continued.

On Sunday, ALEA released a statement to the press questioning the validity of the provisional ballot that was counted.

According to the statement, ALEA discovered that the voter still has a driver license issued by the State of Georgia. She did visit the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika to apply for an Alabama Driver’s License, but “did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License.”

“Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident,” the release said. “Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date.”

Neither Hovey nor his representatives have responded to requests from the Opelika-Auburn News.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.