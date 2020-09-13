Commission to review 2020-21 budget

The Lee County Commission will consider next year’s budget and welcome a new member Monday.

Commissioners will discuss the $48.7 million budget plan for Fiscal Year 2020-21, which begins Oct. 1.

Revenues are projected to rise 5.7 percent, despite uncertainty around sales tax collections due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of increased social restrictions over the next year.

County Administrator Roger Rendleman has briefed commissioners that the budget includes cost-of-living pay increases for employees and higher health insurance costs.

The commissioners will also welcome Sarah Griffin Brown of Auburn to the fold.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Brown last week, per state law, to serve out the term of Johnny Lawrence, the long-time commission fixture who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this summer.

In other business, Judge Bill English will offer an update on pending federal election litigation and Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith will present a report on her first six months in the job.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. Anyone wanting to attend should wear face masks and come early, thanks to restricted seating due to COVID-19 social restrictions.

