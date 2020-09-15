Commissioners add member; approve $48M 2021 budget

Sarah Griffin Brown said she has “some big shoes to fill” after being sworn in as the newest Lee County commissioner Monday night.

Brown will serve out the term of Johnny Lawrence, the longtime District 2 fixture who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this summer.

“Johnny Lawrence was a friend, he was an encourager and he was a great person. I wanted to fill his term serving this community, and I hope I do it with the same passion he did,” Brown said.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Brown last week, per state law. She is chairwoman for the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and she previously served on the Auburn City Planning Commission and as an officer with the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Brown has been married to Drew Brown for 24 years. They have three children – sons Morgan and Griffin are both students at Auburn University, and her daughter Alana attends Auburn High School.

2021 budget OK'ed

The commissioners approved a $48.4 million county budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Oct. 1.

Revenues are projected to rise 5.7 percent, and the budget includes cost-of-living pay increases for employees and higher health insurance costs.