 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction of Fire Station no. 6 moves along in North Auburn
0 comments

Construction of Fire Station no. 6 moves along in North Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Rendering of Auburn Fire Station no. 6

Rendering of Auburn Fire Station no. 6 is found on the City of Auburn's website under development services. 

Construction of Auburn Fire Station no. 6 began Monday morning and is expected to be finished by early 2022.

The 8,000-square-foot single-story Fire Department building will serve North Auburn at 1501 W Farmville Road at the intersection of Auburn Lakes Road and Miracle Road.

The new station will help "shorten response times to north Auburn, allowing the Fire Division to better reach Auburn residents when they are in need," according to a City of Auburn press release.  

Road closures are not expected during construction at this time, the press release says. W.W. Compton Contractor, LLC is the contractor for this project.

Auburn City Council approved the purchase of the 2.62 acre property at its Aug. 22, 2019 meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert