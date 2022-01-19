Consultants allege NAACP map invalid in Auburn redistricting

Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting was defined by debate.
A report was presented calling the validity of an alternate map submitted for the city’s redistricting process into question. The absence of Mayor Ron Anders and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten, prayer and the mention of litigation all came together as council members postponed the redistricting vote yet again.
“With Witten and the mayor absent for health reasons … I believe it would be responsible and reasonable for us to move this … in hopes that we have a full council here to deliberate and vote,” said Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith.
Under leadership of Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson, who filled in for Anders and Witten in their absence, council members voted unanimously to hold a special meeting on Jan. 25. The delay followed a report from Balch and Bingham attorney Dormand Walker, who attended Tuesday’s council, to determine whether the alternate proposal from Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 was compliant with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Lee County NAACP submitted their map to the City of Auburn on Dec. 21 ahead of when the council was initially prepared to vote on its own map. The NAACP’s proposal includes two majority-minority wards as opposed to the singular majority-minority Ward 1 among the city’s current districts present and in its planned map.
Majority-minority wards are those in which racial and ethnic minorities make up most of the population in the district.
Walker was joined by Trey Hood, a professor at the University of Georgia’s Department of Political Science. The two put the NAACP’s map up against three conditions, or prongs, of the Gingles Test, a practice used to determine whether a majority-minority district is necessary for a given area in a city because of vote dilution.
“I was unable to find any evidence, statistically speaking, to sustain any of the three Gingles prongs, and you need all three of them to sustain a vote dilution claim,” Hood told council members at the conclusion of the report. “There’s not any evidence of minority vote dilution related to the City of Auburn’s City Council redistricting.”
The consultants’ report
The three prongs of the Gingles Test per Hood’s report are:
Is the minority group sufficiently large and compact to form a majority in a single-member district?
Is the minority group politically cohesive?
Is the preferred minority candidate of choice typically defeated by a majority white bloc vote?
Hood looked at Auburn’s overall voting age populations by race in evaluating each prong. He said non-Hispanic whites make up about 71% of Auburn residents in the general voting age population, while non-Hispanic Black voters, Hispanic voters, non-Hispanic Asian voters and other minorities make up 29.3% of residents.
“If you look at another metric which is important in this case, the citizen voting age population, a slightly different picture emerges – this is the 18-plus population who were citizens for the City of Auburn,” Hood said. “Now you see 76% non-Hispanic white and a 24.1% minority citizen voting age population.”
In bar charts Hood displayed, only Wards 1 and 6 of the NAACP’s map had over 50% minority voters and only in the case that the general voting age population was used. When using the citizen voting age population, no wards had greater than 50% minority voters.
“My assessment on Prong 1 looking at the (Citizen Voting Age Population), none of the City Council districts proposed in this particular plan would effectively function as majority-minority districts,” Hood said.
To determine minority political cohesion, the second prong, Hood analyzed the 2018 and 2014 Auburn mayoral elections. The 2014 race was uncontested, so Hood more closely evaluated the 2018 election and said he found no evidence of racially polarized voting on candidates.
“One caveat: there’s only four precincts to analyze, which gives us very little statistical power, but the takeaway point is looking at the mayor’s runoff race,” he said. “The statistical analysis I performed does not provide evidence that whites and other minority groups had different candidates of choice.”
In addition, he said he couldn’t find the existence of a coalition district in which there is voting cohesion among all the district’s minority voters. The 2018 municipal election saw six candidates vying to be Auburn’s mayor.
Because Hood didn’t find a “minority candidate of choice,” he concluded his report by saying there is no supporting evidence for the third prong of the Gingles Test.
At the previous Auburn City Council, on Jan. 5, Walker’s character was questioned because of past emails he exchanged with late political strategist Thomas Hofeller in 2011 during Alabama’s state redistricting process. Hofeller was notorious for gerrymandering in the 1970s and 1980s allegedly in favor of Republican candidates and to reduce Black voter power, according to the New York Times. Ward 6 Councilperson Bob Parsons took the opportunity at Tuesday’s meeting to press Walker on the matter.
Walker responded that his correspondence with Hofeller was brief and didn’t include any discussion on the views that were revealed after the strategist’s death in 2018.
“After he died, his daughter … got copies of computer files that portrayed some fairly egregious positions with regard to how redistricting could be used to steal votes from Democrats and from minority voters, and perhaps some racist views,” Walker told the council. “I don’t believe those are the appropriate things to do. I think distribution should be done in a way that makes our democracy function, and I certainly think we have to be very vigilant in the protection of minority voting rights.”
The NAACP responds
After hearing from Walker and Hood, the Auburn City Council proceeded on to its regular meeting at about 7:30 p.m., and members of the Lee County NAACP exited the council chambers into the lobby of the Auburn Municipal Complex in an apparent move to confer about the analysis of their map. They were accompanied by Tabitha Isner, a Montgomery-based data and technology consultant whom the organization hired for her experience working as an electoral cartographer.
When they returned into the council chambers as the redistricting was up on the agenda, they contended during a public hearing that their map was a valid submission and compliant with the Voting Rights Act.
“Our map is legal – the districts are evenly sized, it does not hurt minorities (and) it does not dilute the ability of minorities to elect representatives of their choosing,” Isner said. “I find it very bizarre that it’s being presented as if it’s not a legal map.”
Isner asserted the Gingles Test is intended for courts if a redistricted map is believed to be invalid after adoption by a municipality. She said council members should instead base their process on having equally sized wards above other factors.
She argued that the citizen voting age population shouldn’t be considered in the redistricting process as the 2020 census didn’t ask questions about citizenship. Because of this, she alleges the numbers Hood presented in the report are inaccurate.
“The Census Bureau has not released (Citizen Voting Age Population) estimates for the 2020 census, so I don’t know what (Hood and Walker) are using to get those but they’re not coming directly from the Census Bureau, at least not data I’ve been able to find anywhere,” Isner told the council.
On remarks about racially polarized voting, Isner said courts usually defer to the totality of circumstances when dealing with election cases. Because Auburn only has four voting precincts as also mentioned by Hood, Isner said the report doesn’t have an “adequate sample size.”
In law, the totality of circumstances is a method in which courts base their decisions on all factors present in a case rather than any specific rule, which in this instance would be the number of precincts.
Isner last said the Lee County NAACP doesn’t believe its map gerrymanders as she said it aimed to connect wards reasonably and no wards are separated by significant distance.
“If you look at our maps side by side … they are not wildly different,” she said. “It’s just a different map in which the districts have the same population and in which minorities have the opportunity to have one more person of their community’s choosing on the city council.”
Terra Foster, executive director of the NAACP Alabama State Conference, attended Tuesday’s council meeting and appeared at the podium after Isner with a scathing conclusion.
“I can’t help but think our map, the NAACP map, is being discredited,” Foster said. “I ask that your vote is taken seriously when you return, because we are watching, we are interested, and we don’t want to go to court. We just ask for fairness.”
Foster’s reference to legal action left council members hesitant to the idea of meeting with groups before the vote without being accompanied by legal counsel.
Other community members followed with voices in defense of the Lee County NAACP, with many ending with raucous applause from the public. One statement, from resident Bill Lee, encouraged the council to explore combining elements of both the city and NAACP map proposals. Joe Davis, director of mission and outreach at Auburn United Methodist Church, took the stand to lead a three-minute prayer.
Auburn’s City Council will reconvene at its special called meeting Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers to further deliberate over redistricting and cast a potential vote. City Manager Megan Crouch has asked the council to make a final decision on whether to adopt a redistricted map by the end of its Feb. 1 meeting, otherwise the current map drawn after the 2010 census will be retained.