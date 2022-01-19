Consultants allege NAACP map invalid in Auburn redistricting

“After he died, his daughter … got copies of computer files that portrayed some fairly egregious positions with regard to how redistricting could be used to steal votes from Democrats and from minority voters, and perhaps some racist views,” Walker told the council. “I don’t believe those are the appropriate things to do. I think distribution should be done in a way that makes our democracy function, and I certainly think we have to be very vigilant in the protection of minority voting rights.”

The NAACP responds

After hearing from Walker and Hood, the Auburn City Council proceeded on to its regular meeting at about 7:30 p.m., and members of the Lee County NAACP exited the council chambers into the lobby of the Auburn Municipal Complex in an apparent move to confer about the analysis of their map. They were accompanied by Tabitha Isner, a Montgomery-based data and technology consultant whom the organization hired for her experience working as an electoral cartographer.

When they returned into the council chambers as the redistricting was up on the agenda, they contended during a public hearing that their map was a valid submission and compliant with the Voting Rights Act.