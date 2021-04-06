Council approves contract to design roundabout at SportsPlex and West Point Parkways

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a $148,000 contract to begin designs for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Sportsplex Parkway and West Point Parkway at its meeting Tuesday.

City Engineer Scott Parker said the contractor, engineering firm Sain Associates, Inc., told the city that a roundabout in the intersection would be safer than traffic lights or other options.

“Sain has said that a roundabout will be safer, more efficient and more effective than any other intersection improvement,” Parker told the council. “Ever since we extended Sportsplex Parkway to this intersection, I don’t know what it is, I think people just started forgetting how to drive.”

The intersection in question has been the site of several car accidents, and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the city had already installed rumble strips on all roadways approaching the intersection as well as lighted stop signs on the Sportsplex Parkway approach and the approach from I-85, but accidents were still occurring.

On Monday, March 26, a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection seriously injured three people, including an 85-year-old man who ended up losing his life after succumbing to injuries sustained from the accident.