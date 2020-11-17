Council approves Opelika Christmas Parade

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a request to put on the Snow Much Fun Extravaganza Christmas Parade on Tuesday.

The parade will be held Dec. 5 and feature floats, decorations, snow and music to get Opelika into the Christmas spirit.

Unlike years past, the 2020 parade will be a reverse walking parade, meaning the parade entries and floats will remain stationary while attendees will walk through the parade route.

“Our traditional parade causes lots of different areas for gathering,” Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said. “We felt like it would be easier for us to have the parade entrance be stationary.”

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Square and will be followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Rauch said the event is still looking for participants from the community, with space reservation set at $25 and the deadline to apply set for Nov. 20.