Council approves Opelika Christmas Parade

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a request to put on the Snow Much Fun Extravaganza Christmas Parade on Tuesday.
The parade will be held Dec. 5 and feature floats, decorations, snow and music to get Opelika into the Christmas spirit.
Unlike years past, the 2020 parade will be a reverse walking parade, meaning the parade entries and floats will remain stationary while attendees will walk through the parade route.
“Our traditional parade causes lots of different areas for gathering,” Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said. “We felt like it would be easier for us to have the parade entrance be stationary.”
The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Square and will be followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Rauch said the event is still looking for participants from the community, with space reservation set at $25 and the deadline to apply set for Nov. 20.
“We encourage people to come and enjoy it, but we also encourage businesses and organizations to go ahead and get signed up. We have plenty of space available for entries,” Rauch said. “We’re not planning on cancelling it. It’s an outdoor event where we can socially distance and have those safety precautions in place, and EAMC even commended us for the changes and adjustments that we made, so we feel like it’s a really good solution to the wildness of 2020.”
A socially-distanced Santa will also make an appearance on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse, Rauch said.
“You’ll be able to get a selfie with him, but you won’t be able to get up close and personal,” Rach said.
The council also approved the Christmas In a Railroad Town event set for Dec. 11 and a downtown viewing of the Auburn vs. Tennessee football game on Nov. 21.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.