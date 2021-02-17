Council makes changes to short-term rental ordinance, pushing vote to March

Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith agreed, saying, “I have concerns about the fact that we’re treating neighborhoods with similar characteristics equal or unequal. But there is a compromise.”

Parson’s amendment to Witten’s amendment failed by a vote of 5 to 3. Ward 6 Councilperson Steven Dixon recused himself from the short-term rental discussions because of his ownership of a short-term rental.

“Let me be very clear: I have a short-term rental and I have a very strong bias, which is why I’m recusing myself,” Dixon said at the beginning of the meeting. “I also want to be very clear about what I will do when an ordinance passes: I will follow the law – that is plain and simple. I pride myself on doing what is right, and doing what is right is recusing myself on this vote tonight, and to follow whatever ordinance is passed.”

Anders addressed the tension, saying, “This is a very passionate issue that’s been going on for a while and we’ve been pointing towards this night and we’ve all known this was coming.”

Now, the city must re-advertise the changes to the proposed ordinance and hold another public hearing before the council can vote on short-term rentals. That vote is expected to come at the March 16 council meeting.