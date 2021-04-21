Council OK’s 2021 Juneteenth celebration and march in downtown Opelika

The Opelika City Council approved a street closure request at its meeting Tuesday to accommodate 2021’s Juneteenth Peaceful March for Social Justice to be held June 18.

The march last year brought hundreds of peaceful protestors to downtown Opelika to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States and speak out against ongoing systemic racism throughout the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of then-police officer Derek Chauvin.

Janataka Holmes, organizer of both last year’s and this year’s Juneteenth march and celebration, said it was still important for people to pay attention to racial injustice today.

“Last year there have still been several shootings and killings that involved law enforcement agencies and citizens, so we want to continue to keep that in the forefront, because it’s possible that it could happen any minute,” Holmes said. “We want to continue to raise awareness and we want our law enforcement agency for the city of Opelika and Lee County to stay on top of these things.… We want to keep the thought fresh in our mind that we’re only a bullet, only an encounter away from this potentially affecting our community.”