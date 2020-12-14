Council to decide road improvements, conditional use approvals during Tuesday meeting

The Auburn City Council will address road improvements and community development block grant funds at its meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s website, YouTube or Facebook.

The City will be awarded the Leading the Way Award, which recognizes local governments for delivering outstanding services to their community, during the Committee of the Whole at 6:55 p.m. The award is presented the company that conducts the City’s Citizen Survey, ETC Institute.

The agenda includes:

Approval of amendments to the 2019 Annual Action Plan to distribute $441,324 in federal Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funds;

Approval of a $428,949 payment to Alabama Power Company for resurfacing and widening South College Street, Samford Avenue and Gay Street and installing wider sidewalks, thereby requiring Alabama Power Company to relocate nearby overhead power lines and poles; underground in the instance where right-of-way constrains prevent installation overhead;

Approval of annual updates to the Water Resource Management Design and Construction Manual;

Annexation of two properties: 18.31 acres located on the north side of Moores Mill Road and 1.9 acres located at the eastern terminus of Sutherland Lane.