Council to vote on Christmas events for downtown Opelika

The Opelika City Council is expected to vote on whether to approve the annual Christmas parade and Christmas In a Railroad Town events at its Tuesday night meeting.

The Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza parade being thrown by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is slated to kick off Dec. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Courthouse Square and will feature snowfall, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a reverse walking parade to encourage social distancing if approved by the council.

“This event is meant to provide a socially distant way for local families to enjoy the holiday season,” Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said in his request for the event’s approval. “Downtown businesses will also get heavy exposure from the large foot traffic.”

Road closures are planned from noon to 6 p.m. the day of the event on Avenue A from South 9th Street to South 8th Street, South 9th Street from Avenue A to Avenue B, Avenue B from South 9th Street to South 8th Street and all Courthouse Square parking spaces. Additionally, South 9th Street from Avenue A to the railroad tracks is being requested to be closed from 5-6 p.m.

The reverse walking parade means the parade entries and floats will remain stationary while attendees will walk through the parade route.