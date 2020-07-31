County commissioner Johnny Lawrence dies after fight with COVID-19

He joined the Auburn Fire Department at the age of 20. He spent 29 years with the department, serving in various posts until retiring as a battalion chief in 2006. He went on to work as an educator at EAMC.

“I was fortunate to call him my friend for 35 years,” said Robert Ham, his commission colleague. “… Johnny Lawrence was a servant and he demonstrated that throughout his life.

“He demonstrated that by serving on the fire department for the city of Auburn, then as a Lee County commissioner and at East Alabama Medical Center. He remained a servant of the people.”

Lawrence’s family was not available for comment Friday night.

‘Be safe and take care’

The Opelika-Auburn News spoke with Lawrence shortly after he was hospitalized. He said he had been well looked after by the hospital’s staff.

“I really want to ask people to please be safe and take care of themselves … (face) masks may not be 100%, but they give you a good chance,” Lawrence said at the time.

