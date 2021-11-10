County commissioners back sheriff in rejection of constitutional carry permit

“I would be derelict in my duty if I didn’t support a law … that allowed us to, in my opinion, save the lives of some individuals that night,” Jones said. “We were able to obtain in many cases probable cause as a result of making an arrest for a person in possession of a firearm in a vehicle without a permit that ends up solving burglaries, deaths, assaults, and in some cases, homicides.”

In addition, Jones said fees generated from concealed carry permit charges are beneficial as they’re used for training deputies. He said the deputy injured in an Oct. 20 officer-involved shooting in Beauregard thanked Jones for the training, as the deputy felt it saved his life during the encounter.

The Lee County Commission voted 3-0-1 in favor of a resolution backing Jones. District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand abstained in the vote as he said he’s “not personally aware of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment the way that I should be.”

Lee County residents in favor of the state adopting HB6 spoke at the start of Monday’s meeting asking commissions to consider voting against the resolution.