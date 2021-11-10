County commissioners back sheriff in rejection of constitutional carry permit

Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worry this move could prove to be unsafe for citizens and law enforcement officers.
The Alabama State Legislature discussed House Bill 6 during its 2020 session, which seeks to repeal Alabama’s concealed carry permit law. The bill is anticipated to be reintroduced in the upcoming 2022 session, which begins in January. Other states that have dropped their permits are sometimes referred to as “constitutional carry” states.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones spoke before county commissioners at their Monday meeting urging them to reject the bill and constitutional carry. He said he feels they endanger community safety as well as law enforcement officers during vehicle stops.
“This current law in place that has been in effect more than 50 years … allows law enforcement to have a very valuable tool,” Jones told commissioners in the meeting. “Criminals aren’t going to go to the trouble of getting a permit. As a result of that, we can confront them when we encounter them without one in a vehicle and are able in many cases to relieve them of those weapons, which many times are stolen.”
Jones cited an example he recalled in which a Lee County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle with four men en route to carry out a drive-by shooting of a home. Their firearms were seized, but the men had no prior history that would’ve prevented them from carrying the firearms. He noted they were driving to the wrong home.
“I would be derelict in my duty if I didn’t support a law … that allowed us to, in my opinion, save the lives of some individuals that night,” Jones said. “We were able to obtain in many cases probable cause as a result of making an arrest for a person in possession of a firearm in a vehicle without a permit that ends up solving burglaries, deaths, assaults, and in some cases, homicides.”
In addition, Jones said fees generated from concealed carry permit charges are beneficial as they’re used for training deputies. He said the deputy injured in an Oct. 20 officer-involved shooting in Beauregard thanked Jones for the training, as the deputy felt it saved his life during the encounter.
The Lee County Commission voted 3-0-1 in favor of a resolution backing Jones. District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand abstained in the vote as he said he’s “not personally aware of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment the way that I should be.”
Lee County residents in favor of the state adopting HB6 spoke at the start of Monday’s meeting asking commissions to consider voting against the resolution.
“There is no need for me to have to pay for my rights to be able to carry a gun,” said Cliff Lee, a resident. “If I don’t have that permit, I cannot carry my gun in my car. Yes, I can carry it loaded out in public, but how do I get around like that? If something happens to me when I’m in my car, I do not have that gun, essentially.”
Mike Messer, a former Columbus, Ga., police officer and former Army National Guard soldier, took issue with the resolution’s justifications for Alabama to retain concealed carry permits.
“As a former law enforcement officer, I never, not once, used a concealed carry permit as a means to investigative or arrest anyone,” Messer told commissioners. “I arrested people because they had stolen firearms or (were) felons in possession of a firearm.”
Messer added that he feels the sheriff’s office should ask the state to allocate money for deputy training rather than relying on funds from concealed carry permit charges.
Law enforcement officials in other Alabama counties have also voiced opposition to HB6 ahead of the state legislature’s 2022 session, including Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and St. Clair County Chief Deputy John McWaters, per NBC 15 News and the Anniston Star.