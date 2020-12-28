COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to rise over holiday weekend

The average number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported per day in Alabama continued to increase over the holiday weekend, and in Lee County that number has nearly doubled since the start of the month.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 213 new virus cases in Lee County from Thursday to Sunday, 71 of which were reported on Sunday. On Monday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,876 confirmed cases and 4,052 probable cases. The combined total was 9,928 COVID-19 cases.
Lee County is now averaging about 83 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.
ADPH also reported 40 new virus cases in Chambers County, 22 in Macon County, 53 in Russell County and 63 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
• Chambers County – 1,291 confirmed, 938 probable, 2,229 combined
• Macon County – 819 confirmed, 155 probable, 974 combined
• Russell County – 2,235 confirmed, 459 probable, 2,694 combined
• Tallapoosa County – 1,628 confirmed, 676 probable, 2,304 combined
The following are new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks:
• Chambers County – 15
• Macon County – 9
• Russell County – 16
• Tallapoosa County – 18
ADPH reported 2,269 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 1,660 confirmed cases and 609 probable cases. There were 281,919 confirmed cases and 65,978 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 347,897 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
As of Monday, there have been a total of 4,712 confirmed and 592 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,712 reported deaths in Alabama, 48 are from Chambers County, 55 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 592 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.