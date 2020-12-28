COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to rise over holiday weekend

The average number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported per day in Alabama continued to increase over the holiday weekend, and in Lee County that number has nearly doubled since the start of the month.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 213 new virus cases in Lee County from Thursday to Sunday, 71 of which were reported on Sunday. On Monday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,876 confirmed cases and 4,052 probable cases. The combined total was 9,928 COVID-19 cases.

Lee County is now averaging about 83 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.

ADPH also reported 40 new virus cases in Chambers County, 22 in Macon County, 53 in Russell County and 63 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

• Chambers County – 1,291 confirmed, 938 probable, 2,229 combined

• Macon County – 819 confirmed, 155 probable, 974 combined

• Russell County – 2,235 confirmed, 459 probable, 2,694 combined

