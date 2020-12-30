COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to a record 74 at EAMC

Robert says while they expect the vaccines to limit the spread of COVID-19, “it’s going to take a large number of people vaccinated over several months to really see that effect.”

He asks for continued use of face masks, saying he believes this is a “very simple, selfless act you can do to protect others, yourself and your family.”

“Social distancing, avoiding gatherings, washing your hands, wearing a mask remain the most important tools in limiting the spread COVID-19,” Robert said in the video.

“We’re so exhausted from watching people struggling to breath and watching people die from this horrible disease,” Robert says in the video, noting the toll COVID-19 is taking on healthcare workers.

“Even though we are all weary of what this pandemic has can do and the effect it had and how it has personally changed our lives, now is not the time to sit back and now is not the time let our guard down.”

To view Dr. Robert’s full video, visit the EAMC YouTube channel.

Local numbers

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama climbs toward 3,000, a number that has nearly doubled since the start of the month.