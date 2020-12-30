COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to a record 74 at EAMC

For the third straight day, EAMC set a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 74 patients being cared for as of Wednesday morning.
“This is an extremely difficult situation, and one that we’re afraid will only get worse in the next two weeks as an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected following Christmas gatherings,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said Wednesday.
“As we have said before, the average length of stay for a patient with COVID-19 is about 10.5 days, and some stay several weeks,” Atkinson stated. “That compares to about four days for non-COVID patients, so it really becomes a problem with the availability of beds.
Atkinson says EAMC is in a “red census” today, with 263 total patients and many of their units full.
“When you take into account that most Alabama hospitals are in the same situation, as are neighboring states, it truly becomes a public health emergency,” Atkinson said.
Dr. Michael Roberts, one of EAMC’s hospitalists and the hospital’s current chief of staff, explains the severity of the situation and asks for the community’s help.
“We are very concerned about the way things are going,” Robert states in a nine-minute video release Wednesday afternoon. “We want to do everything that we can to get through this third peak.
Robert says while they expect the vaccines to limit the spread of COVID-19, “it’s going to take a large number of people vaccinated over several months to really see that effect.”
He asks for continued use of face masks, saying he believes this is a “very simple, selfless act you can do to protect others, yourself and your family.”
“Social distancing, avoiding gatherings, washing your hands, wearing a mask remain the most important tools in limiting the spread COVID-19,” Robert said in the video.
“We’re so exhausted from watching people struggling to breath and watching people die from this horrible disease,” Robert says in the video, noting the toll COVID-19 is taking on healthcare workers.
“Even though we are all weary of what this pandemic has can do and the effect it had and how it has personally changed our lives, now is not the time to sit back and now is not the time let our guard down.”
To view Dr. Robert’s full video, visit the EAMC YouTube channel.
Local numbers
The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama climbs toward 3,000, a number that has nearly doubled since the start of the month.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports 2,804 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Tuesday, with 106 hospitals across the state reporting. On Dec. 1, the ADPH reported 1,779 hospitalizations, a number that has nearly doubled by the end of the month.
The ADPH reported 231 new virus cases in Lee County in the past two days. On Tuesday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,982 confirmed cases and 4,117 probable cases. The combined total was 10,159 COVID-19 cases.
Lee County is now averaging about 86 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.
ADPH also reported 82 new virus cases in Chambers County, 16 in Macon County, 81 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County in the past two days.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
• Chambers County – 1,310 confirmed, 1,000 probable, 2,310 combined
• Macon County – 830 confirmed, 159 probable, 989 combined
• Russell County – 2,263 confirmed, 512 probable, 2,775 combined
• Tallapoosa County – 1,651 confirmed, 703 probable, 2,354 combined
The following are new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks:
• Chambers County – 16
• Macon County – 7
• Russell County – 17
• Tallapoosa County – 17
ADPH reported 8,923 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, 5,254 confirmed cases and 3,669 probable cases. There were 287,173 confirmed cases and 69,647 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama reported Tuesday. The combined total was 356,820 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 4,714 confirmed and 600 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,714 reported deaths in Alabama, 49 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 600 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
The ADPH updates prior day's numbers on the Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard daily at 10 a.m.