COVID-19 hospitalizations reaches 74; breaks record for the third straight day

For the third straight day, EAMC set a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 74 patients being cared for as of Wednesday morning.

“This is an extremely difficult situation, and one that we’re afraid will only get worse in the next two weeks as an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected following Christmas gatherings,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said Wednesday.

“As we have said before, the average length of stay for a patient with COVID-19 is about 10.5 days, and some stay several weeks,” Atkinson stated. “That compares to about four days for non-COVID patients, so it really becomes a problem with the availability of beds.

Atkinson says EAMC is in a "red census" today, with 263 total patients and many of their units full.

“When you take into account that most Alabama hospitals are in the same situation, as are neighboring states, it truly becomes a public health emergency,” Atkinson said.

Dr. Michael Roberts, one of EAMC’s hospitalists and the hospital’s current chief of staff, explains the severity of the situation and asks for the community’s help.