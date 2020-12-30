COVID-19 hospitalizations reaches 74; breaks record for the third straight day

For the third straight day, EAMC set a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 74 patients being cared for as of Wednesday morning.
“This is an extremely difficult situation, and one that we’re afraid will only get worse in the next two weeks as an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are expected following Christmas gatherings,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said Wednesday.
“As we have said before, the average length of stay for a patient with COVID-19 is about 10.5 days, and some stay several weeks,” Atkinson stated. “That compares to about four days for non-COVID patients, so it really becomes a problem with the availability of beds.
Atkinson says EAMC is in a "red census" today, with 263 total patients and many of their units full.
“When you take into account that most Alabama hospitals are in the same situation, as are neighboring states, it truly becomes a public health emergency,” Atkinson said.
Dr. Michael Roberts, one of EAMC’s hospitalists and the hospital’s current chief of staff, explains the severity of the situation and asks for the community’s help.
“We are very concerned about the way things are going,” Robert states in a nine-minute video released Wednesday afternoon. “We want to do everything that we can to get through this third peak.
Robert says while they expect the vaccines to limit the spread of COVID-19, “It’s going to take a large number of people vaccinated over several months to really see that effect.”
He asks for continued use of face masks, saying he believes this is a “very simple, selfless act you can do to protect others, yourself and your family.”
“Social distancing, avoiding gatherings, washing your hands, wearing a mask remain the most important tools in limiting the spread COVID-19,” Robert said in the video.
“We’re so exhausted from watching people struggling to breath and watching people die from this horrible disease,” Robert says in the video, noting the toll COVID-19 is taking on healthcare workers.
“Even though we are all weary of what this pandemic has can do and the effect it had and how it has personally changed our lives," Robert said. "Now is not the time to sit back and now is not the time let our guard down.”
To view Dr. Robert’s full video, visit the EAMC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnD3soH0GUo.