COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in east Alabama

COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country, including in Alabama and local counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 3,531 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday — 2,766 confirmed cases and 765 probable cases. The total since March was 260,359 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
Lee County has seen 678 new positive cases in the last 14 days out of 3,160 tested. This week, there were new cases reported every day, with the highest numbers of the week coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. There were 90 new cases Thursday.
There have been a total of 8,015 total cases in Lee County since March, with 4,912 of those being confirmed and 3,103 as probable. There have been 52 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths. A total of 56,889 residents have been tested via the diagnostic test while 2,554 were tested for the antibody.
Hospitalizations up to 49
Not since Aug. 2 has East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) had 50 or more patients hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, the hospital had 49 such patients and was bracing for higher numbers following Thanksgiving gatherings last week.
“Other parts of the state have been seeing increased numbers for a while, but ours were fairly stable until the past week or so,” says John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said in a Thursday evening press release. “As a community, state and country, we cannot just throw in the towel and wait for the vaccines to be distributed over the first six months of 2021. That will be detrimental to hospitals, schools, the economy, and human lives. We have to take personal responsibility immediately to do our best to limit the spread. As Dr. Maldonado said last month, ‘we are at the mercy of our own behavior.’”
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 1,155 confirmed, 720 probable, 1,875 combined
- Lee County – 4,912 confirmed, 3,103 probable, 8,015 combined
- Macon County – 673 confirmed, 98 probable, 771 combined
- Russell County – 2,025 confirmed, 290 probable, 2,315 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,427 confirmed, 475 probable, 1,902 combined
Numbers surge statewide
Statewide since March, there were 215,938 confirmed cases and 44,421 probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Alabama as of Thursday. There have been 35,031 new cases reported in the last 14 days out of 119,188 Alabamians tested.
Support Local Journalism
The 7-day average for the COVID positivity rate in Alabama is at 35 percent, the sixth highest in the nation. Nine of Alabama’s 67 counties have a seven-day positivity rate average of 50 percent or higher. That means if 100 people are tested, 50 or more of them are positive.
To date, there have been 25,821 hospitalizations in the state and 168,387 presumed recoveries. There were 3,375 confirmed deaths and 401 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH. A total of 1,615,948 Alabamians have been tested via the diagnostic test and 73,588 have been tested for the antibody.
For the fourth day in a row, hospitals in Alabama set a new single-day record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The total reached 1,827 this morning, according to EAMC.
Visitation changes to come Monday
EAMC will move the visitation level from orange to red effective Monday, altering inpatient hours visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m
After restoring patient visitation in October, EAMC has remained in the orange visitation level which allows one visitor in most areas between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The change comes as a result of the high hospitalization rates — and even higher numbers expected, according to EAMC.
When the original levels were announced, red meant no visitors in most areas. Since then, hospital officials have altered those restrictions to still allow some amount of visitation in most areas.
Flu not a factor yet
As of Wednesday, East Alabama Medical Center has not seen any hospitalizations related to influenza. Flu season is just starting for the region.
“Last year, we peaked during the week of Christmas, but it is typically anywhere from December through February when we see the bulk of patients suffering from the flu,” Atkinson said.
“A couple of things come to mind for why we could fewer flu cases and hospitalizations this year,” he said. “People may have been more inclined to get a flu vaccine this year is one reason. The other reason is that the precautions we are taking to protect others and ourselves from COVID-19 are likely helping contain the flu virus, which is not as contagious as COVID-19.”
For more information regarding EAMC, visit eamc.org and click on the COVID Update link in the top left corner.
ADPH updates the COVID-19 Dashboard Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. Central. Total hospitalizations are updated at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and presumed recoveries are updated weekly.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.