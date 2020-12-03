COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in east Alabama

COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country, including in Alabama and local counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 3,531 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday — 2,766 confirmed cases and 765 probable cases. The total since March was 260,359 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.

Lee County has seen 678 new positive cases in the last 14 days out of 3,160 tested. This week, there were new cases reported every day, with the highest numbers of the week coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. There were 90 new cases Thursday.

There have been a total of 8,015 total cases in Lee County since March, with 4,912 of those being confirmed and 3,103 as probable. There have been 52 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths. A total of 56,889 residents have been tested via the diagnostic test while 2,554 were tested for the antibody.

Hospitalizations up to 49

Not since Aug. 2 has East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) had 50 or more patients hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, the hospital had 49 such patients and was bracing for higher numbers following Thanksgiving gatherings last week.