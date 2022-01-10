COVID exposure delays Lee County Commission meeting

The first meeting of the Lee County Commission this year has been delayed until next week on account of members being exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19, according to commission chair Judge Bill English.

English announced the delay in an email to media outlets.

"(Those members) cannot attend our scheduled meeting tonight," English wrote in the email. "That leaves us without a quorum, and therefore, I am postponing tonight's meeting until next Tuesday, Jan. 18 as Monday, (Jan.) 17 is a holiday."

The commission was set to recognize its new county administrative officer, Holly Leverette, hear a report on the county's Rebuild Alabama fund for the 2021 fiscal year and vote on several roadway improvement items.

One of the items was a $1.7 million bridge replacement for the Lee Road 217 bridge that crosses Saugahatchee Creek on the western edge of Lee County. The current bridge is a narrow, one-lane bridge with a 10-foot clearance.

"For the future, if current conditions continue, we may revert to virtual meetings for a while as we have done before," English wrote in the email.

The items on tonight's agenda will be discussed at the rescheduled Lee County Commission next Tuesday at the Lee County Courthouse at 5 p.m.

