Cox Road improvements: Keep planned bike lanes or switch to a multi-directional turn lane?

Dawson again raised the issue at a May 4 meeting. Alison Frazier, city engineer, answered why bike lanes were included in the project’s plans.

“Cox Road has been on our bike map for many years, so this was also an opportunity for us to complete a section of our bike map; we received input from the [Auburn] Bike Committee,” Frazier said at the May 4 Committee of the Whole. “So it just supported the two lanes with 6-foot bike lanes which are buffered. Those bike lanes on either side can be converted into a third lane in the future if traffic conditions change significantly or they warrant that third lane.”

“We did a traffic study; we pulled accident data, because I was concerned about the left turns,” Frazier added. “We didn’t find any accident data to support a center turn lane or even left turn lanes. We did traffic 10-year projections to see how many lanes we would need, looked at our design guidelines, and the two lanes with the bike lanes is sufficient.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks later, Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson asked the Council to create an opportunity to discuss how the city will best utilize the new Cox Road, and the Council agreed to do so on June 2.