Cracker Barrel to begin selling beer, mimosas as early as Jan. 19

Opelika’s City Council approved a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting in a 4-1 vote.
Ward 2 Councilmember Erica Baker-Norris, who previously voted against the license request, said she received a call from an attorney representing the restaurant and changed her mind after receiving more information on Cracker Barrel’s plans.
“I did not have enough information to make an informed decision for the Ward 2 community, and Cracker Barrel is in Ward 2,” Baker-Norris said. “We love Cracker Barrel. I eat there more times than I should, however at that time I elected to not approve it because I did not have enough information.”
Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Lofton, who previously voted against the license request as well, did not change his mind and was the only council member to vote against the request.
“I am going to oppose the licensing,” Lofton said before the vote. “The people in my ward are responding to me 10-to-1 negatively, so I have to go with my constituents and vote no.”
The license will allow the Opelika Cracker Barrel to serve alcoholic drinks such as beer and mimosas — a change being introduced to Cracker Barrel restaurants nationwide.
Customers will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks from Cracker Barrel in Opelika as soon as Jan. 19, though they can only buy four drinks per person per visit, Cracker Barrel General Manager Corinthina Hawthorne said.
“We’ll have two different wines, and there will be Bud Light, Budweiser and [four more] beers,” Hawthorne said. “At this moment, I don’t think the company is going to go the extra mile and [serve] liquor and all of that. I think they want to start off with something a little bit different because our customers have been asking for it.”
Customers will be able to purchase mimosas as soon as the Cracker Barrel opens for breakfast, while other alcoholic beverages won’t be available for sale until 11 a.m., Hawthorne said.
The original request for an alcohol license for the Cracker Barrel on Fox Run Avenue was denied in a 2-2 vote at the council’s Dec. 15 meeting, with Ward 1 Councilmember George Allen absent from the meeting.