Cracker Barrel to begin selling beer, mimosas as early as Jan. 19

Opelika’s City Council approved a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting in a 4-1 vote.

Ward 2 Councilmember Erica Baker-Norris, who previously voted against the license request, said she received a call from an attorney representing the restaurant and changed her mind after receiving more information on Cracker Barrel’s plans.

“I did not have enough information to make an informed decision for the Ward 2 community, and Cracker Barrel is in Ward 2,” Baker-Norris said. “We love Cracker Barrel. I eat there more times than I should, however at that time I elected to not approve it because I did not have enough information.”

Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Lofton, who previously voted against the license request as well, did not change his mind and was the only council member to vote against the request.

“I am going to oppose the licensing,” Lofton said before the vote. “The people in my ward are responding to me 10-to-1 negatively, so I have to go with my constituents and vote no.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The license will allow the Opelika Cracker Barrel to serve alcoholic drinks such as beer and mimosas — a change being introduced to Cracker Barrel restaurants nationwide.