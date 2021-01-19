CreekWood seeks ADEM hearing for proposed granite quarry near Beulah

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell did not respond to a request for further comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.

Petitioners working

Danielle Ritch, one of the organizers of the Stop the Quarry petition drive in northeast Lee County, said she welcomes a public hearing for CreekWood's plan, as she is sure of opponents showing up in impressive numbers to make their cases against the quarry.

"Overall, we're very excited," Ritch said Tuesday. "As a community, this would be a big positive for us."

Ritch thanked the Lee County Commission for hiring a law firm last week to fight the proposal and formally enlisting the help of state Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) and the rest of the county's legislative delegation.

Right now, Ritch said petition efforts are centered around finding registered voters who own land in Beat 13, the voting precinct in which the quarry site is located. Only registered voters who own land in Beat 13 can legally petition to add zoning there in order to stop CreekWood.

They need 390 of the 863 landowners registered to vote in Beat 13 to sign the petition and start the legal process to establish zoning, Ritch said.