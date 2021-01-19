CreekWood seeks ADEM hearing for proposed granite quarry near Beulah

CreekWood Resources wants to make a public case for the granite quarry it is proposing to open near Beulah.
The quarry proposal has been a target of public opposition in northeast Lee County and southern Chambers County since rumors began circulating last fall that CreekWood was eyeing sites near Bean's Mill and Beulah.
Company officials have asked the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for a public hearing on the state and federal permits they need to operate the proposed Shady Grove quarry.
ADEM responded to CreekWood in writing Tuesday, approving the request subject to the company paying a public hearing fee of $8,450.
No date has been set.
Company promises
“While following CDC guidelines, we have been conducting outreach meetings with the local community as Creekwood seeks to obtain state and federal approvals," the company announced on its Facebook page Friday.
"In addition by requesting a public hearing, CreekWood is proactively making an attempt to hear and address any and all concerns during the permit application process.
".... The site will be developed and managed to meet or exceed all state and federal guidelines for safety and environmental stewardship. We will work with the surrounding neighbors and neighborhoods to address concerns and needs as they arise."
CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell did not respond to a request for further comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.
Petitioners working
Danielle Ritch, one of the organizers of the Stop the Quarry petition drive in northeast Lee County, said she welcomes a public hearing for CreekWood's plan, as she is sure of opponents showing up in impressive numbers to make their cases against the quarry.
"Overall, we're very excited," Ritch said Tuesday. "As a community, this would be a big positive for us."
Ritch thanked the Lee County Commission for hiring a law firm last week to fight the proposal and formally enlisting the help of state Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) and the rest of the county's legislative delegation.
Right now, Ritch said petition efforts are centered around finding registered voters who own land in Beat 13, the voting precinct in which the quarry site is located. Only registered voters who own land in Beat 13 can legally petition to add zoning there in order to stop CreekWood.
They need 390 of the 863 landowners registered to vote in Beat 13 to sign the petition and start the legal process to establish zoning, Ritch said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CreekWoodResources and www.facebook.com/protectbeulah