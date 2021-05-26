Curbside trash pickup for Lee County? Commissioners amend plan to allow for it

Curbside trash pickup throughout Lee County is becoming a possibility.
The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday to amend the 2014 Solid Waste Management Plan to allow the county to offer curbside pickup to residents.
Environmental Services Director John McDonald sought the amendment in order to address growing headaches with the county’s solid waste collection, which relies on residents bringing their trash to any of 15 recycling centers.
Homeowners pay $215.04 each to dump their household trash at the sites, which are open to users who live outside Opelika, Auburn, Phenix City and Smiths Station in unincorporated Lee County. Users have complained to commissioners and county officials in recent months about how messy the sites have become.
Commission chairman Bill English told the Opelika-Auburn News in January that the county would take a hard look at its solid waste operations.
“I do think we're probably, in the coming year, going to deal with some possible changes in things like our solid waste system and possibly in our animal control system. I think we're looking to improve how we do what we do and those are two areas,” said English, who is also probate judge for Lee County. “… I think it's incumbent on us to periodically look at things that we do and say, ‘Could we do this better?’”
Illegal dumping
McDonald told commissioners in March that illegal dumping is a problem at the county’s 15 recycling centers, which are open 24 hours a day.
Staffers clear the sites and compact and containerize the trash before leaving each day, then return the next day to find tree stumps, yard refuse, discarded building materials, mattresses and other items dumped overnight by building contractors and others.
McDonald lacks the staff to police the centers around the clock; in fact, he said he’s had trouble recruiting new employees willing to work weekends and holidays.
Roadside trash
Curbside pickup might also alleviate the rampant dumping along Lee County roads. Loachapoka residents have lobbied the commission for months to do something about their trash-strewn roadsides. Signage has been erected to warn drivers against such dumping and citizens have participated in roadside cleanups, but the problems persist.
District 4 Commissioner Robert Ham said recently that dumping has been a problem since before he joined the commission.
“When I first got elected 10 years ago, one of the things people kept telling us was, ‘What are you going to do about the trash?’” Ham said. “In one area I stopped and started picking it up. I had two bags of trash full and I wasn't about 200 feet from my truck. That’s great, big trash bags, and that’s just not acceptable.”
Next steps
At this point, curbside pickup is not a done deal. McDonald said before Monday night’s meeting that the next steps would be to reach out to private contractors to get prices, as well as investigate whether or not the county could or should buy its own trucks and run the waste pickups itself.
Anyone wanting to coordinate a volunteer roadside cleanup event or participate in the Adopt-A-Mile program should contact the Lee County Environmental Services Department at 334-737-7013.