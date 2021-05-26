Curbside trash pickup for Lee County? Commissioners amend plan to allow for it

Curbside trash pickup throughout Lee County is becoming a possibility.

The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday to amend the 2014 Solid Waste Management Plan to allow the county to offer curbside pickup to residents.

Environmental Services Director John McDonald sought the amendment in order to address growing headaches with the county’s solid waste collection, which relies on residents bringing their trash to any of 15 recycling centers.

Homeowners pay $215.04 each to dump their household trash at the sites, which are open to users who live outside Opelika, Auburn, Phenix City and Smiths Station in unincorporated Lee County. Users have complained to commissioners and county officials in recent months about how messy the sites have become.

Commission chairman Bill English told the Opelika-Auburn News in January that the county would take a hard look at its solid waste operations.