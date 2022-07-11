Daniel Sexton named special coroner for Lee County to continue Bill Harris' work

The Lee County Commission has assigned Daniel Sexton as special coroner for the county.

The commission announced the appointment Monday. Sexton is the Deputy Chief of the Smiths Station Fire Department. His appointment came last Wednesday after the death of long time Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

“We were all saddened by the very unexpected death of Bill. He was a fixture of the community for many years,” Sexton said in a statement. “I’m happy to continue to serve the citizens and to help continue with the work Bill was doing. “

Sexton was one of three deputy coroners in Lee County. He has officially worked full-time with the coroner’s office for 6 months. However, due to his work with the Smiths Station Fire Department he actually has over 17 years’ experience with the coroner’s office

“We’re just looking to continue working with the citizens on what is obviously a very difficult time for them,” Sexton said. “Bill was really good at being able to connect with people personally and showing that compassion and so we want to continue that in our office and continue to serve the citizens well.”

According to Probate Judge and commission chairman Bill English, Alabama state code gives both the probate judge and the governor the authority to appoint a new coroner in case of an emergency. Sexton was English’s choice.

“My appointment was immediate and it will stand until the end of the term which is mid-January, or until the governor makes an appointment between now and then,” English said.