Debbie Wood wins reelection and is ready to serve four more years as Representative of District 38

Republican incumbent Debbie Wood has been reelected as the Alabama Representative of District 38 after defeating Libertarian candidate Charles Temm Jr. in the general election on Tuesday.

In Lee County, Wood had 5,332 votes or about 91.13% and Temm had 487 votes or about 8.32%. There were 32 write-in votes or about .55%.

The Alabama Secretary of State reported the unofficial election results, which included the total votes across District 38. The official results will be released about a week later after the provisional ballots are reviewed.

Overall, Wood had 9,144 votes, or about 88.02 % and Temm had 1,158 votes, or about 11.15%. There were 87 write-in votes or about .84%.

“I’m humbled by the support. The support was great yesterday not only voters, but family and friends that came out and stood at the polls and asked people to vote for me,” Wood said on Wednesday. “It was just an incredible day. I think that the people in District 38 are just fantastic! I’m just humbled. I’m ready to go back and serve four more years and be their representative.”

Wood was first elected to the Alabama House to represent District 38 in 2018.

She’s served on committees including Ways and Means Education, Urban and Rural Development, House County and Municipal Government and Lee County Legislation Committee.

She said she’s accomplished a lot already, but there’s more on the table she wants to finish.

Wood plans on focusing on broadband access in the rural areas of the district and on Exton’s Law, which is a bill that would require physicians to allow children and adults that have special needs to go on the transplant list.

“I think that one of the biggest things is, because I have so much rural territory in my district, is I've got to ensure that we have broadband. That if our schools close, if our businesses close down, that people in our community have internet, so they can continue to work and live,” Wood said. “That is going to be the number one issue for me.”

Wood, 56, was born in Chambers County and has lived within District 38 almost her entire life. She and her husband Bobby have been married 32 years and live in Valley. They have two children and three granddaughters.

Wood graduated from Beulah High School then from Southern Union State Community College. Since then, she’s been a real estate agent for 30 years and has owned her own company, Century 21 Wood Real Estate, in Valley for 22 years.

She decided to go back to school to earn her BA in business from Faulkner University where she graduated in 2021.

Wood has served four terms as county commissioner for Chambers County, became the first female to serve as Commission Chair, was the president of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and was a representative to the National Association of County Officials Board in Washington D.C.

Currently, Wood is involved in the Valley Kiwanis, Smith Station Republican Club, Bleeker Ruritan Club, Chambers County Republican Club, Lee County Board of Realtors and the Chambers County Women’s Civic Club.

Wood said she is going to continue to be a servant with integrity as she represents the people of District 38.