Demonstrators at Toomer's Corner protest AU, federal vaccine mandates

“I don’t believe anybody should be forced to take a vaccine or lose their job; this is coercion, and it’s not freedom,” Odle said. “I talked to defense contractors and workers up in Huntsville, and they said … (they’re) going to lose a great portion — 10% or more — of their workforce in one company. These are not just jobs you can replace.”

Odle also said he is not pleased with mandates nor Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive order issued Monday that seeks to prevent vaccine requirements statewide — an order at odds with President Biden’s order. He cited Alabama House Bill 31, which aims to ban employer vaccine mandates across the state, as an example of where he conflicts with Ivey’s approach to blocking mandates.

“(Ivey) talks about standing up to Biden, but she doesn’t push for HB31 that will put a stop to these mandates,” he said. “The executive order (Monday) basically only protects her executive employees and their contractors (but) it doesn’t do anything for the private sector or in the federal sector across the state.”

HB31 has been contested by the Business Council of Alabama on grounds it would “open Alabama businesses up to frivolous lawsuits,” with its president Mark Colson calling it “government overreach.” Odle has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and has chosen not to do so.