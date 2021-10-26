Demonstrators at Toomer's Corner protest AU, federal vaccine mandates

Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday afternoon with students, community members and families holding up flags and signs protesting vaccine mandates and calling for individual freedom.
They made up a demonstration that took shape protesting the university’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for full-time employees in accordance with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate executive order issued in September.
An anonymous group of Auburn University students under the handle “@Noforcedvaxedauburn” organized the gathering, which began at 3 p.m. and included about 100-150 demonstrators at its peak.
Harrison MacDonald, 19, of Auburn, is president of the local student chapter of the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA.
“This mandate from President Biden is … unconstitutional and the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the right or the ability to mandate (to) people do this vaccine is constitutionally inconsistent with other health mandates we’ve had in the past,” MacDonald said.
He clarified that he is not against all vaccines but takes issue with vaccine mandates. He declined to share whether he’s received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The demonstration attracted Alabama gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle, of Opelika, who said he believes in developing antibodies from contracting COVID-19 over receiving a vaccine, as he said he was “vaccine-injured” in the past.
“I don’t believe anybody should be forced to take a vaccine or lose their job; this is coercion, and it’s not freedom,” Odle said. “I talked to defense contractors and workers up in Huntsville, and they said … (they’re) going to lose a great portion — 10% or more — of their workforce in one company. These are not just jobs you can replace.”
Odle also said he is not pleased with mandates nor Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive order issued Monday that seeks to prevent vaccine requirements statewide — an order at odds with President Biden’s order. He cited Alabama House Bill 31, which aims to ban employer vaccine mandates across the state, as an example of where he conflicts with Ivey’s approach to blocking mandates.
“(Ivey) talks about standing up to Biden, but she doesn’t push for HB31 that will put a stop to these mandates,” he said. “The executive order (Monday) basically only protects her executive employees and their contractors (but) it doesn’t do anything for the private sector or in the federal sector across the state.”
HB31 has been contested by the Business Council of Alabama on grounds it would “open Alabama businesses up to frivolous lawsuits,” with its president Mark Colson calling it “government overreach.” Odle has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and has chosen not to do so.
Dr. Debra Taylor, 56, of Auburn, is a retired Auburn University associate professor of equine medicine who attended the demonstration. She said the mandate is “premature” as she alleges the only product to the public currently as required by the mandate is that which was granted emergency use approval and that the FDA-approved product Cormirnaty is not.
“It’s like putting the cart before the horse,” she said, adding that she believes the Cormirnaty vaccine will not be available until next year.
Taylor’s claims are false, according to the FDA, which says that Cormirnaty has the same formulation as the Emergency Use Authorization product and the two are interchangeable. Taylor said she has not received a COVID-19 vaccine but would do so if she believed Cormirnaty was available.
Not all those on Toomer’s Corner were protesting the mandates. Warren Tidwell, an Auburn resident, visited on behalf of Hometown Action, an Alabama-based 501(c) political collective seeking to hold conversation with working class citizens Tidwell said feel displaced. He said he hoped to promote the idea of unionization regardless of one’s position on mandates.
“There’s a lot of anger and frustration in that crowd,” Tidwell said as he looked on at the demonstration. “There’s nothing in place to protect workers even … (unless) they elect better people who are unionized.”
Tidwell said he believes the current Republican supermajority in the state created a vacuum in 2010 that favors profits over people, citing a coal miner strike in Brookwood, Ala., that has lasted seven months. He said while he questions the need for vaccine mandates, he favors mask mandates. He said he has received a COVID-19 vaccine.