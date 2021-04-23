Developer shows site drawings for new Auburn retail, housing on North College Street

College towns across the South are reporting gluts of mixed-use student housing (street level retail with apartments above), Stamm explained; however, he sees pent-up demand from young professionals and older people who want walkable access to downtown retailers and restaurants, as well as the Auburn University campus.

Long time coming

JNS has worked with city officials and property owner Chris Godbold since 2019 to identify acceptable uses for the site, which is zoned urban core. Stamm said the extended gestation period for the project is entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He applauded the patience of Godbold and city officials throughout the process.

"There's no playbook to say how you deal with a global pandemic hitting you in the middle of a project, what it does to the capital markets, finance projects,” Stamm said.

“Initially, we were just going to do with the new retail and a relatively small number of 20-25 condominiums. Then the world changed. But I think we have a project that everybody will be excited about. The city has bent over backwards to work with us, too.”

The Auburn City Council gave conditional use approval to move forward in October 2020, based on the recommendation of the city’s planning staff.