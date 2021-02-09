Do you pass North College Street on Farmville Road, or get on Farmville from N. College? You won't be for the next few months.

Starting as early as Wednesday, if you're traveling on Farmville Road in Auburn, you're going to be taking a detour around North College Street, or if you get on Farmville Road from North College Street, you'll be taking a detour too.

That's because the City of Auburn is installing a roundabout at Farmville Road to help slow down traffic on North College Street.

Farmville Road will be closed to through traffic at North College Street to complete the current phase of construction, a City of Auburn press release states. North College Street will remain open through construction, and while Farmville Road is open to local traffic, motorists will not be able to access Farmville Road from College Street.

The city says the detour is expected to be implemented by Wednesday but could be delayed until the end of the week.

Here's the detour, which is marked by signs: To get to Farmville Road while traveling north on North College, take Shug Jordan Parkway to North Donahue to Farmville Road; and to get to Farmville Road from U.S. Highway 280, take Auburn Lakes Road to Farmville Road, as shown in the map provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).