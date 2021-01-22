Does hanging up a dead vulture scare away other vultures? Should vultures in Opelika be shot in the first place? People disagree

Despite the nuisance turkey vultures may pose, Raptor Specialist Bryant Tarr with the Southeastern Raptor Center said turkey vultures are “absolutely no threat to people.”

“It’s really just a matter of aesthetics. Maybe people don’t like the look of a whole bunch of vultures hanging around – I do,” Tarr said. “But they’re no threat. Maybe an inconvenience, maybe something unsightly, like a poop problem.”

After Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors spoke with biologists with the United States Department of Agriculture, they recommended shooting a few vultures and hanging their corpses upside down, according to a memo from Gunter.

“According to the USDA experts, the most effective method of battling flocks of turkey vultures is to hang effigies of the birds upside down,” the memo from Gunter reads. “Wildlife biologists do not recommend shooting large numbers of the vultures. Only a few vultures will be shot and their carcasses will be strung high in trees to frighten the flock away from its roosting spot.”

Despite the strategy the city plans to take, Tarr said he was unaware of the effectiveness hanging carcasses would have in persuading the vultures to leave.

